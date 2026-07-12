Delhi University UG Admission 2026: Over 1.9 Lakh Applications Received, Seat Allotment Next Week

DU UG Admission 2026: Delhi University (DU) has received over 1.9 lakh registrations for undergraduate admissions for the 2026-27 academic session through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). As per the university, 1,90,645 candidates have registered, while 1,64,098 applicants have completed Phase II by submitting their programme and college preferences.

A one-time correction window was also provided to help candidates rectify errors in their applications. This year, admissions will be held for 73 undergraduate programmes across 69 colleges and departments, offering 71,624 seats. The first DU CSAS seat allotment list will be released on July 16.

DU UG Admission 2026: Important Details

Total registrations: 1,90,645 candidates

1,90,645 candidates Phase II completed by: 1,64,098 applicants

1,64,098 applicants Admission portal: Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)

Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) Total UG programmes: 73

73 Participating colleges/departments: 69

69 Total seats available: 71,624

71,624 Correction window: One-time facility provided to edit application details

One-time facility provided to edit application details Additional feature: Virtual wallet introduced for seamless admission fee payment

The university advised candidates to carefully complete subject mapping and programme-college preference filling before the deadline, as preferences will be locked automatically after the process closes.

DU CSAS 2026: First Seat Allotment and Next Steps

The first DU UG CSAS seat allotment list will be released on July 16, 2026. Candidates allotted a seat must complete the admission process within the prescribed schedule. After seat allocation, candidates will have to:

Accept the allotted seat within the deadline

Pay the admission fee to confirm admission

Choose the 'Freeze' option to retain the allotted seat, or

Select the 'Upgrade' option to be considered for a higher preferred programme in the next round

Reorder higher preferences before the subsequent round, if opting for an upgrade

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official CSAS portal for updates on seat allotment, admission schedules, and counselling.