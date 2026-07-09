University Of Hyderabad Opens UG Admissions 2026; Apply By July 21

- The University of Hyderabad opened UG and PG online applications for 2026-27 admissions
- Candidates must apply by July 21, 2026, through the university's official admission portal
- Admissions will be based solely on CUET (UG) 2026 scores and merit list preparation
The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has started the online application process for admission to its undergraduate (UG) and integrated postgraduate (PG) programmes for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates can apply through the university's admission. The dead line is July 21, 2026.
Admission to all UG and integrated PG courses will be based on CUET (UG) 2026 scores. Only candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination will be considered for admission, with the university preparing its merit list based on CUET performance.
Programmes Offered:
The University of Hyderabad is offering admission to 17 specialised undergraduate and integrated postgraduate programmes for the 2026-27 academic session across science, humanities, and social science disciplines.
- Four-year BSc (Honours/Research) in Chemistry
- Integrated MSc Programmes (Five Years)
- Mathematical Sciences
- Physics
- Chemistry
- Biology
- Applied Geology
- Psychology
- Integrated MA Programmes (Five Years)
- Philosophy
- Hindi
- Telugu
- Urdu
- Language Sciences
- Economics
- History
- Political Science
- Sociology
- Anthropology
As per the admission schedule the counselling list is set to be published on August 3. Candidates selected during counselling will need to complete the admission process before the start of the new academic session, with classes scheduled to begin on August 17, 2026.
For more details candidates are advised to visit the official website of the UoH.