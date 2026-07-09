University Of Hyderabad Opens UG Admissions 2026; Apply By July 21

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has started the online application process for admission to its undergraduate (UG) and integrated postgraduate (PG) programmes for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates can apply through the university's admission. The dead line is July 21, 2026.

Admission to all UG and integrated PG courses will be based on CUET (UG) 2026 scores. Only candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination will be considered for admission, with the university preparing its merit list based on CUET performance.

Programmes Offered:

The University of Hyderabad is offering admission to 17 specialised undergraduate and integrated postgraduate programmes for the 2026-27 academic session across science, humanities, and social science disciplines.

Four-year BSc (Honours/Research) in Chemistry

Integrated MSc Programmes (Five Years)

Mathematical Sciences

Physics

Chemistry

Biology

Applied Geology

Psychology

Integrated MA Programmes (Five Years)

Philosophy

Hindi

Telugu

Urdu

Language Sciences

Economics

History

Political Science

Sociology

Anthropology

As per the admission schedule the counselling list is set to be published on August 3. Candidates selected during counselling will need to complete the admission process before the start of the new academic session, with classes scheduled to begin on August 17, 2026.

For more details candidates are advised to visit the official website of the UoH.