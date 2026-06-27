CUET DU Preference List 2026: How To Fill Choices For Science, Commerce And Arts Courses

The University of Delhi (DU) has started the CSAS UG 2026 Phase 1 registration process for undergraduate admissions through CUET UG 2026. After the declaration of CUET results, candidates will have to submit their CUET DU Preference List 2026 during the next phase of the admission process. The order in which students choose colleges and courses plays an important role in seat allocation. Therefore, making informed choices can improve the chances of getting admission to a preferred course and college.

What is CUET DU Preference List 2026?

The CUET DU Preference List 2026 is a list of course and college combinations that students arrange according to their priority on the DU CSAS portal. During DU seat allocation, the university considers a candidate's CUET score, category, eligibility, and the order of preferences submitted.

Students should place their dream course and college at the top of the list, followed by realistic and safe options. Once the preferences are locked, they should be reviewed carefully before final submission, as the order directly affects admission chances.

CUET DU Preference List 2026 for Science, Commerce, and Arts Students

Students should prepare their preference list based on their CUET scores, eligibility, career goals, and previous admission trends.

Science aspirants can consider courses like B.Sc. (Hons.) Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Computer Science, and Mathematics offered by leading colleges such as Hindu College, Miranda House, Hansraj College, Kirori Mal College, and Sri Venkateswara College.

Commerce students aiming for B.Com (Hons.), BMS, or BBA-FIA may prefer Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Hindu College, Hansraj College, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, and Lady Shri Ram College for Women.

Arts candidates interested in English, Political Science, History, Economics, or Hindi can explore colleges including Lady Shri Ram College, Miranda House, Hindu College, Ramjas College, Kirori Mal College, and Jesus and Mary College.

How to Fill CUET DU Preference List 2026 on the CSAS Portal

Visit the DU CSAS UG Portal at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Log in using CUET credentials.

Complete the required personal and academic details.

Select eligible course and college combinations.

Arrange the preferences from highest to lowest priority.

Review the list carefully before locking it.

Submit the preferences and complete the required fee payment.

Students are advised not to arrange colleges only by popularity. Instead, they should choose combinations that match their CUET performance, eligibility, and long-term career plans to maximise their chances of securing admission in Delhi University.