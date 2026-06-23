CUET UG 2026 Result Declared: Meet The Top 20 Candidates With Highest Scores

CUET UG 2026 Result OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday declared the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 results and released the NTA scores for candidates who appeared in the examination. Candidates can check and download their CUET UG 2026 scorecards from the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in.

According to the NTA, a total of 15,68,867 unique candidates registered for CUET UG 2026, of whom 11,64,098 appeared.

The examination was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode for admission to undergraduate programmes in central universities and other participating institutions for the academic session 2026-27.

CUET UG 2026 Held Across 19 Days, 35 Shifts

The examination was conducted between May 11 and May 31, and again on June 6 and 7. NTA said candidates were allowed to choose up to five subjects, leading to around 67,56,327 test instances and 12,906 distinct subject combinations.

Registrations Increase By Over 15%

The agency said CUET UG 2026 recorded an increase of over 15 per cent in registrations compared to last year. While 13,54,699 candidates had registered in 2025, the number rose to 15,68,867 in 2026. The number of candidates who appeared also increased from 10,71,735 in 2025 to 11,64,098 this year.

Of the total registered candidates in 2026, 7,94,257 were male, 7,74,607 were female and three belonged to the third gender category. NTA also noted a significant rise in female participation compared to the previous year.

Best Performance In CUET UG 2026

NTA said one candidate secured a 100 percentile score in four out of the five subjects opted for in the examination. A total of 22 candidates scored 100 percentile in three subjects, 180 candidates in two subjects and 3,214 candidates in one subject.

Top 20 Candidates With Highest NTA Score In Five Subjects

263510269243 - 1232.19 263510280526 - 1230.82 263510250636 - 1207.21 263510857590 - 1205.96 263510690773 - 1203.78 263510166320 - 1202.15 263510282507 - 1201.71 263510435802 - 1197.54 263510364596 - 1188.97 263510097074 - 1188.03 263510169655 - 1186.56 263511025556 - 1186.30 263510642106 - 1184.34 263510957952 - 1182.74 263510169135 - 1182.02 263510150578 - 1181.18 263510036813 - 1181.13 263510540260 - 1180.91 263510165473 - 1180.10 2635510531257 - 1177.65

The highest aggregate NTA score in five subjects was 1232.19, secured by the candidate with application number 263510269243. The second-highest aggregate score was 1230.82, followed by 1207.21.