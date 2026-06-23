CUET UG 2026 Result: 3,214 Candidates Score 100 Percentile In One Subject

CUET UG 2026 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today declared the results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026. According to the agency, 3,214 candidates secured a 100 percentile score in one subject out of their opted subjects.

The result data shows that one candidate achieved a 100 percentile score in four out of five opted subjects. In addition, 22 candidates scored 100 percentile in three subjects, while 180 candidates secured a 100 percentile score in two subjects.

Over 15.68 Lakh Candidates Registered

A total of 15,68,867 unique candidates registered for CUET UG 2026, compared to 13,54,699 in 2025. Of these, 11,64,098 candidates appeared for the examination.

Among those registered, 7,94,257 were male candidates, 7,74,607 were female candidates, and three belonged to the third gender category. The examination was conducted in 13 languages across 321 cities, including 13 cities outside India.

The number of participating universities increased to 244 this year from 241 in 2025.

Subject-Wise Highest NTA Scores

English remained the most popular subject, with 12,64,153 registrations and 9,14,653 candidates appearing for the test.

Results Declared Within 16 Days

According to NTA, the CUET UG 2026 results were prepared based on the final answer keys reviewed by subject experts. The agency said the result declaration process was significantly streamlined this year, enabling the results to be announced within 16 days of the completion of the examination, 14 days faster than in the previous cycle.

NTA clarified that its role is limited to conducting the examination, processing results and hosting scorecards. Participating universities will prepare their own merit lists and conduct counselling based on CUET UG 2026 scores.

Candidates can access their scorecards through the official CUET website and are advised to stay in touch with their respective universities for admission-related updates and counselling schedules.