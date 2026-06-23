Former Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot's Daughter Devina Tops CUET-UG 2026

Devina Gahlot, daughter of former Delhi minister and current BJP MLA Kailash Gahlot, has emerged as one of the top scorers in the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate admissions (CUET-UG), one of India's largest university entrance exams.

Devina told NDTV that she was overwhelmed with joy when the result was announced and described the moment as a dream come true. She credited her parents, teachers and mentors for their constant support throughout her preparation journey.

"Becoming the CUET-UG All India topper feels like a dream come true. When the result came, I was overwhelmed with joy and gratitude," she said.

She added that her parents were the first people she thought of after seeing the result.

"The first people I thought of were my parents, who have always believed in me, encouraged me during difficult times and stood by me at every step of my journey. This achievement belongs as much to them as it does to me," she told NDTV.

Devina said her preparation journey included moments of stress and self-doubt, but consistent guidance from mentors helped her stay focused.

"There were moments of stress and self-doubt, but their encouragement helped me keep going," she said.

'Trust Yourself, Stay Consistent': Devina's Message To Aspirants

Speaking to NDTV, Devina urged students preparing for competitive examinations to focus on self-belief and consistency.

"To every student preparing for an exam, I would just say: trust yourself, stay consistent, and never give up. Hard work may not show results immediately, but it always pays off."

"Today, I feel grateful, humbled and excited for the future," she added.

'A Moment Of Pride For Our Family': Kailash Gahlot On Daughter's Achievement

Kailash Gahlot told NDTV that he was "immensely happy and grateful" after his daughter's performance in CUET-UG.

He said her achievement reflected years of discipline, dedication and consistent effort.

"This achievement is the outcome of her dedication, discipline and sincere hard work over many years," he said.

He added that Devina's success reflected her perseverance and love for learning, and thanked her teachers, mentors, school authorities, friends and family for their support.

"As parents, we are proud of her achievement, but even more proud of the values of humility, integrity and hard work that she has demonstrated along the way," he said.

CUET-UG 2026: One Of India's Largest Undergraduate Entrance Exams

Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), CUET-UG is the common entrance examination for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by central universities and several other participating institutions across India.

Institutions, including the University of Delhi, use CUET-UG scores for undergraduate admissions.

According to official CUET-UG 2026 result data released by NTA, more than 15.68 lakh candidates registered for the examination this year, while over 11.64 lakh appeared for it, making it one of the largest undergraduate entrance exams in the country.

The results also highlighted intense competition at the top level, with one candidate securing 100 percentile in four subjects, 22 candidates achieving 100 percentile in three subjects, and more than 3,000 candidates scoring 100 percentile in at least one subject.

With its scale and growing competition, CUET-UG continues to be a key gateway for undergraduate admissions to central universities and other participating institutions across India.