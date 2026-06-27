Delhi University UG Common Seat Allocation System Admission 2026 Registrations Begin: Apply Link Here

Delhi University CSAS Registration 2026: The University of Delhi (DU) has started the registration process for Undergraduate (UG) admissions for the academic session 2026-27 through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG) portal. Eligible candidates can now apply online for admission to various undergraduate programmes offered by the university.

Admissions to all UG courses will be based on candidates' performance in the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026. Applicants can complete the registration process by visiting the official CSAS portal. Candidates are advised to carefully read the admission guidelines and keep all required documents ready before submitting their applications.

Direct Link: Delhi University CSAS Registration 2026

DU UG Admission 2026: Admission Through Three-Phase CSAS Process

Admissions to all undergraduate programmes will be conducted through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG) 2026. The admission process consists of the following three phases:

Phase I: Applying to the University of Delhi

Applying to the University of Delhi Phase II: Filling preferences for programmes and colleges

Filling preferences for programmes and colleges Phase III: Seat allocation-cum-admission

Candidates must complete all the stages within the prescribed timeline to secure admission to their preferred courses and colleges.

DU UG Admission 2026: Application Fee Details

Delhi University has prescribed a one-time, non-refundable application fee for CSAS-UG 2026.

UR/OBC-NCL/EWS candidates: Rs 250

Rs 250 SC/ST/PwBD candidates: Rs 100

Candidates applying for BFA, B.Sc (PE, HE & S), or B.A. (Hons.) Music programmes will have to pay an additional fee of Rs 400. Those seeking admission under the ECA or Sports supernumerary quota will also be required to pay an additional Rs 100 for each quota.

DU UG Admission 2026: Important Instructions For Candidates

The online application process will be considered complete only after successful payment of the CSAS application fee. Candidates should regularly check their dashboard, registered email ID, and the official admission portal for important announcements, schedules, and updates related to the admission process.