DU Undergraduate CSAS 3rd Merit List 2026 Released: Check Seat Allotment Link Here

DU UG 3rd Merit List 2026: The University of Delhi has released the DU UG CSAS 2026 Round 3 seat allocation list on August 8, 2026, for undergraduate admissions. Candidates who participated in the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG) can check their allotted college and programme through the official DU admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in.

The allocation has been prepared based on factors such as programme-specific CUET merit, category, seat availability and the preferences submitted by candidates. Those who have received a seat in Round 3 must accept the allocation between August 8 and August 11 and complete the remaining admission formalities within the prescribed deadlines.

Click here: DU UG CSAS 2026 Third Merit List Link

DU UG CSAS Round 3 Merit List 2026: How To Check Allotment Result?

Candidates can follow these steps to check their DU UG CSAS Round 3 seat allocation:

Visit the official DU UG CSAS portal at admission.uod.ac.in.

Log in using the required credentials.

Open the Round 3 allocation section.

Check the college and programme allotted to you.

Review all allocation details carefully.

Download or save the allotment information for future reference.

Candidates should regularly check the CSAS portal and complete the required admission action within the specified deadline.

DU CSAS UG 2026 Round 3: Important Dates

Round 3 allocation released: August 8, 2026

August 8, 2026 Candidates to accept allotted seat: August 8 to 11, 2026

August 8 to 11, 2026 College verification and approval: August 8 to 12, 2026

August 8 to 12, 2026 Last date for online fee payment: August 13, 2026

Candidates who receive a seat must first accept the allotted college and programme between August 8 and August 11. After this, the respective college will verify and approve the online application by August 12. Once the admission is approved, candidates must pay the applicable admission fee online by August 13, 2026.

Candidates should ensure that all submitted details and documents are accurate and valid. Any deficiency identified during verification should be rectified within the prescribed timeline.

Those satisfied with their allotted college and programme should complete the process before the deadline, while candidates who receive a different preference should carefully review the available options and CSAS instructions before proceeding.