Delhi University UG Admission 2026: Upgrade Round Seat Allotment Result Out, Check Details

The University of Delhi has announced the DU UG Admission 2026 upgrade round seat allotment result under the Common Seat Allocation System. Candidates who participated in the upgrade round can now check their allotted seats on the official DU admission portal. Students who have received an upgraded seat need to complete the admission process.

The last date to pay the admission fee for the upgraded seat is August 4, 2026, till 11:59 PM. DU colleges will verify and approve the applications till August 3, 2026, at 4:59 PM.

DU UG Admission 2026: Important Dates for Upgrade Round

Candidates can check the important dates in the table below:

College verification and approval of applications: August 3, 2026 (4:59 PM)

Last date to pay admission fee for upgrade round: August 4, 2026 (11:59 PM)

Mid-entry and correction window: August 3 to August 5, 2026

Third round seat allotment result: August 8, 2026

CW and ECA Round 1 allotment: August 9, 2026

Ward Quota Round 2 allotment: August 10, 2026

How to Check DU UG Upgrade Round Seat Allotment Result 2026?

Visit the official DU CSAS UG admission portal at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Click on the "CSAS (UG) Upgraded Round" link.

Enter the CUET UG application number or registered email ID and password.

View the seat allotment result displayed on the screen.

Check the allotted college, programme and admission status carefully.

Download the allotment letter for future reference.

DU CSAS UG 2026 Mid-Entry and Correction Window

Delhi University will also open the DU CSAS UG 2026 mid-entry and correction window from August 3 to August 5, 2026. This facility will allow eligible candidates to make changes and participate in the admission process.

Candidates who did not register during Phase I and Phase II can apply through the mid-entry window. They have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000. Students who completed Phase I registration but missed filling programme and college preferences can also complete the remaining steps during this period.