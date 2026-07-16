Delhi University CSAS Round 1 Allocation List 2026 Releasing Today; Steps To Check Seat Allotment

- Delhi University will release the CSAS Round 1 seat allocation list on Thursday at 5 pm
- Candidates must use their application number and login details to access the seat list
- Allotted seats must be accepted, and college verification completed by July 17, 11:59 pm
The Delhi University is all set to release the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) Round 1 seat allocation list 2026 on Thursday. Candidates can check it by visiting the official website of DU.
According to the notification, the list is expected to be declared at 5 pm. The application number and login credentials will be needed to access the dashboard and view the list.
After qualification, candidates need to accept their allotted seats and complete the college verification process to complete the admission procedure. Following this, the university will release the Round 2 list on its official website.
Timings and stages:
According to the notification, candidates will have two days, from July 16 to July 17 (11:59 pm), to accept the allotted seats and complete the college verification by July 10 (4:59 pm). The fee payment deadline is July 21 (11:59 pm), and the second list will be released on July 25.
How to Check the DU CSAS Round 1 Seat Allotment List
After the allocation list is released, candidates can check their seat allotment status by following these steps:
- Visit the official DU UG Admission Portal.
- Click on the Candidate Login option.
- Enter your CUET UG 2026 application number and password.
- Enter the security captcha code displayed on the screen.
- Click on the Login button.
- Open the "First Round Allotment Status" link available on the dashboard.
- Check the allotted college and programme combination displayed on the screen.