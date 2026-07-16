Delhi University CSAS Round 1 Allocation List 2026 Releasing Today; Steps To Check Seat Allotment

The Delhi University is all set to release the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) Round 1 seat allocation list 2026 on Thursday. Candidates can check it by visiting the official website of DU.

According to the notification, the list is expected to be declared at 5 pm. The application number and login credentials will be needed to access the dashboard and view the list.

After qualification, candidates need to accept their allotted seats and complete the college verification process to complete the admission procedure. Following this, the university will release the Round 2 list on its official website.

Timings and stages:

According to the notification, candidates will have two days, from July 16 to July 17 (11:59 pm), to accept the allotted seats and complete the college verification by July 10 (4:59 pm). The fee payment deadline is July 21 (11:59 pm), and the second list will be released on July 25.

How to Check the DU CSAS Round 1 Seat Allotment List

After the allocation list is released, candidates can check their seat allotment status by following these steps: