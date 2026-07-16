"Garbage Dump": Goa Airbnb Host Alleges Guests Left Property In Filthy Condition

A Goa-based Airbnb host has gone viral after sharing a video of the condition in which guests allegedly left her two-bedroom property after a four-day stay. Expressing her disappointment, she claimed the guests had turned her 2BHK flat into what she described as a 'kachra patti' (garbage dump) before checking out.

The video takes viewers through the apartment in Calangute, showing food scraps, dirty dishes piled up in the kitchen, used plates left on tables, empty bottles and snack wrappers scattered across the rooms, and chips strewn across the floor. The host said she was stunned by the condition of the apartment, adding that she found it difficult to understand how anyone could stay in such an environment.

She also claimed the property had been professionally cleaned midway through the guests' stay. Despite that, she alleged, the apartment was left in an even worse state by the time they checked out, with food waste and litter visible in almost every corner.

According to the host, when she confronted the guests about the mess, they brushed off her concerns, insisting that it was only a minor amount of dirt and not a serious issue. "Aur jab humne unse poocha ki flat itna ganda kyun kiya? Toh bole ki, ‘'hoda hi toh ganda hai, ismein kya badi baat hai?' (When we asked them why the flat is so dirty, they said, ‘It's only a little mess. What is the big deal?),” the host alleged

"This video is for Indian Airbnb guest. Host from all over Airbnb can relate to this. If we confront them they say host is rude and Goans are also rude," the caption of the video read.

Watch the video here:

The video has since sparked widespread discussion on social media. Many users criticised the guests' alleged behaviour, arguing that rental properties should be treated with the same respect as one's own home. Others called for stricter accountability measures, including higher security deposits or penalties for guests who leave accommodations in an excessively dirty condition.

One user wrote, "No wonder Indians are at the receiving end in many countries especially for their civic sense." Another commented, "Give them negative reviews on Airbnb so in future other hosts don't accept them. And once anyone gets banned on airBnB he will never be able to access the platform."

A third user said, "Please add cleaning charges and penalty thereof if apartment is left untidy and not in original clean condition."

"Ma'am just keep security deposit and list all rules clearly. Automatically majority of guests will become careful. Really sorry that you had to go through. We keep a heavy security deposit which is given during checkout once we have checked everything," added a fourth.