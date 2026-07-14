Delhi University Plans Major Revamp Of Four-Year UG Programme Amid Low Response: Report

Delhi University (DU) is reportedly planning significant changes to its Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP)after witnessing a lower-than-expected response from students opting for the fourth year. According to a Times of India (TOI) report, the university is considering a new cluster-based model to improve resource utilisation while maintaining academic quality. The proposal comes just a year after DU introduced the fourth year of undergraduate studies under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

University officials believe the revised approach could help address challenges related to low enrolment, infrastructure, and faculty deployment.

As per the report, the Delhi University Principals' Association (DUPA) has recommended that only selected colleges should offer the fourth year of undergraduate courses. Instead of every college running separate classes, designated institutions would host combined batches of students from multiple colleges.

The recommendation has reportedly received a positive response from the university administration. DU Registrar Vikas Gupta told TOI that the university is examining the proposal carefully to ensure public resources are used efficiently. He stated that running fourth-year classes in every college may not be practical if student numbers remain low.

The university has also clarified that students whose colleges are not selected for the fourth year would not need to formally transfer. They would simply attend classes at the designated cluster college.

According to the report, only around 30% of eligible students enrolled in the fourth year during the previous academic session. For the upcoming academic year, the number of students showing interest has reportedly remained even lower.

In a letter submitted on July 10, DUPA highlighted that offering fourth-year programmes in every college may not be financially, academically, or administratively sustainable. The association suggested identifying colleges based on infrastructure, faculty availability, academic resources, and student demand.

University officials have said that a final decision will be taken only after the ongoing admission process is completed and complete enrolment data is available.

If approved, the cluster college model would become the first major revision to the implementation of Delhi University's flagship Four-Year Undergraduate Programme under the NEP.

The proposed change aims to optimise teaching resources while ensuring students continue to receive quality education. It may also reduce the burden on colleges that had expanded infrastructure, including temporary classrooms, to accommodate the additional year.