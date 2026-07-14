Dental Checks To Exam: How Shraddha Walkar Murder Accused Is Delaying Trial

It's been four years since Shraddha Walkar was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala in a case that shocked the country.

She was strangled, her body allegedly chopped into pieces and stored in a freezer. Aftab then allegedly disposed of the body parts across different parts of the Capital.

Four years later, justice is nowhere close.

The trial is moving at a painstakingly slow pace.

Court Allows Aftab To Skip Hearing For Exam

On Saturday, NDTV exposed a concession granted to Aftab by a Delhi court. It permitted him to skip a scheduled hearing on July 20 so he could appear for his MA Sociology examination from Tihar Jail.

An NDTV investigation of court records and interviews with sources familiar with the proceedings shows this is not the first time the trial has been adjusted to accommodate the accused.

Ten months ago, proceedings were postponed after Aftab sought time for a dental appointment.

On another occasion, the court also accommodated a request for a psychiatric consultation.

Viewed together, they point to a pattern where the accused's personal requirements have repeatedly taken precedence over the pace of a trial that has already stretched for more than three years.

Why The Trial Is Delayed

The FIR in the Shraddha Walkar murder case was registered on November 10, 2022. Charges were framed only in May 2023.

Since then, more than 215 hearings have taken place. Yet the prosecution is still presenting evidence. The chargesheet itself runs to over 13,000 pages.

Cross-examination has emerged as one of the biggest reasons for the delay. Sources said defence questioning frequently stretches across multiple hearings.

One prosecution witness, a head constable, has already spent eight separate hearings under cross-examination, and the process is still continuing.

"We Are Awaiting Justice"

Meanwhile, Aftab is pursuing postgraduate studies and has been granted concessions for examinations and medical appointments, while Shraddha's family continues to wait for justice.

Her father, Vikas Walkar, died in February 2025 without seeing justice for his daughter.

Her grandmother also passed away during the pendency of the trial.

Shraddha's last rites have still not been performed as the remains recovered during the investigation continue to be preserved as evidence.

One of the last surviving members of Shraddha's family is her aunt, Rajal Naik, who travels to Delhi for every court hearing.

Speaking to NDTV, she questioned the repeated adjustments.

"Why is he being given concessions? We are awaiting justice. Shraddha's father died waiting for justice for his daughter. It's been over four years," Naik told NDTV.

"We have not even got Shraddha's body for last rites."

She urged the court to hold hearings and deliver justice. "Please don't delay it any further. We want justice for Shraddha. We want the death sentence for Aftab."

Naik also questioned why the court was concerned with Aftab's studies and needs. "What's the point of a fast-track trial if hearings are delayed for his convenience?" she asked.

"We travel from Mumbai to Delhi for dates but are told that it's postponed. Why?"

She also alleged that Aftab shows no remorse during hearings. "He enters the court smiling and leaves smiling," Naik said. "We suspect that he is being treated like a VIP inside the jail too."

She added that she was preparing to travel to Delhi for the July 20 hearing when she was told it had been postponed on Aftab's request.

"What is going on," the grieving aunt asked.