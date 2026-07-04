Who Is Professor Yogesh Singh? First Delhi University VC To Be Reappointed

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh: The Central Government has reappointed Professor Yogesh Singh as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Delhi (DU) for a second consecutive term. His new five-year tenure will begin on October 8, 2026. He becomes the first Vice-Chancellor of the university to secure a consecutive second term after changes were made to the relevant statutory provisions.

Second Term To Begin On October 8

According to the official order, Professor Singh's second term will take effect from October 8, 2026, and will continue for five years. He had assumed office as the 23rd Vice-Chancellor of the University of Delhi on October 8, 2021.

First VC Reappointed Under Revised Rules

In 2023, the Central Government amended Statute 11-F of the University of Delhi Act, allowing the Vice-Chancellor to be considered for one additional five-year term. Professor Yogesh Singh is the first Vice-Chancellor to be reappointed under the amended provision, making his consecutive second term a first in the university's history under the revised rules.

Who Is Professor Yogesh Singh?

Professor Yogesh Singh is an academician with extensive experience in higher education administration. He completed his MTech and PhD from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra.

Before taking charge as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Delhi, he served as the Vice-Chancellor of Delhi Technological University (DTU). Earlier, he was the Vice-Chancellor of Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda and also served as the Director of Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology (NSIT), now known as Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT).

Key Initiatives During His First Term

Since assuming office in 2021, Professor Singh has overseen several major academic and administrative initiatives at the University of Delhi. These include:

Phased implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Introduction of the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP).

Adoption of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate admissions.

Expansion of digital governance and online administrative services.

Launch of new academic and research programmes.