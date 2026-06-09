Delhi Professor Offered Her Tenants Water, Then A Murderous Plot Played Out

New details have emerged in the murder case of Delhi University professor Debosmita Paul. The investigation has revealed that the accused had arrived carrying a razor and a pestle in their backpack and killed her after gaining entry to her house.

Paul, an assistant professor at Shivaji College, was found murdered at her flat in Satyam Apartments in Vasundhara Enclave last week. Officials said she was killed by her tenants, who lived in her house in Bengal, over a property dispute.

The police have arrested the tenant couple, Ramprasad Das and Banashree Das, from Bardhaman. Their minor son has also been detained in connection with the case.

What Happened Inside Paul's House

The Das couple and their son arrived at Paul's house in a private cab on Wednesday. They had been seen on CCTV wearing masks. Interestingly, the accused had taken the stairs instead of the lift to reach the sixth-floor apartment.

Since they were known to the victim, they gained a 'friendly entry' into her house. Sources said Paul, who lived alone in the flat, offered them water. They first quenched their thirst and got back to their murder plan, sources added.

Read: Bengal Couple Travelled 1,400 km To Kill Delhi Professor. How Cops Found Them

The husband then struck the teacher on her head with the pestle that he had in his backpack. Once Paul collapsed to the ground, he took out the razor and slashed the veins on her wrists.

The accused changed their clothes and left Paul's house in the private cab that had been waiting for them downstairs, without raising any suspicion.

The entire sequence played out over 30 minutes.

Her body was discovered by her sister Devarati, who broke into her house after her repeated calls to her went unanswered.

How The Killers Were Caught

The police quizzed the cab driver and recovered information about the passengers. Scanning through the suspects who had entered the housing complex, and after a multi-state raid, they zeroed in on the couple who lived in Bardhaman in Bengal.

Officials said they killed the teacher to acquire her house in Bardhaman, where they had been living as tenants. The couple allegedly wanted to buy the property, but Paul did not want to sell it and had asked them to vacate the house.

The said property that the victim had inherited from her maternal grandfather is said to be valued in crores.