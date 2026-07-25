Delhi's Rs 7,000-Crore Corridor Promises Faster Travel To Airport, Gurugram

A drive from Gurugram or West Delhi to South Delhi often means getting caught in traffic around Mahipalpur, Rangpuri or the airport. A new Rs 6,970-crore road corridor aims to change that.

The Centre has approved an 8.1-km, six-lane, access-controlled link between the Shiv Murti Interchange on the Dwarka Expressway and Nelson Mandela Marg in Vasant Kunj.

The project will be built by the National Highways Authority of India under the Hybrid Annuity Model at an estimated cost of Rs 6,969.67 crore.

Its centrepiece will be a 3.14-km twin-tube tunnel, including a 1.98-km stretch beneath Delhi's Southern Ridge.

What Changes For Daily Commuters?

The new road will create a direct connection between West Delhi and South Delhi.

For commuters travelling from Gurugram, Dwarka, West Delhi or Indira Gandhi International Airport, this could mean avoiding some of the city's most crowded roads.

The corridor is expected to reduce traffic on:

Dhaula Kuan-IGI Airport-Mahipalpur

Chhatarpur-Mahipalpur

Rangpuri and nearby airport roads

The biggest benefit could be more predictable journey times, especially during office hours and peak airport traffic.

Where Will The New Road Run?

The corridor will start at the Shiv Murti Interchange on the Dwarka Expressway and end at Nelson Mandela Marg in Vasant Kunj.

This will give vehicles entering Delhi from Gurugram or travelling from Dwarka a more direct route towards South Delhi.

At present, much of this traffic is forced through the already congested airport and Mahipalpur network.

The new corridor is designed to offer an alternative rather than pushing more vehicles onto the same crowded roads.

Why Is A Tunnel Being Built?

Nearly two kilometres of the tunnel will pass beneath Delhi's Southern Ridge, an ecologically sensitive green area.

Taking the road underground is intended to reduce construction activity on the surface, protect green cover and limit disruption to the Ridge.

The tunnel design will also allow a high-speed road connection to pass through an area where building a large surface corridor would be difficult and environmentally sensitive.

Who Will Benefit The Most?

The project is likely to make the biggest difference to people regularly travelling between:

Gurugram and South Delhi

Dwarka and Vasant Kunj

West Delhi and the airport

IGI Airport and South Delhi

Mahipalpur, Rangpuri and Chhatarpur

Airport passengers travelling towards hotels, offices, diplomatic areas, institutions and residential neighbourhoods in South Delhi could also get a faster route.

For daily commuters, the corridor could reduce dependence on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and the roads around Mahipalpur.

Will Airport Journeys Get Easier?

That is one of the main goals of the project.

Traffic around Delhi airport can become unpredictable during peak flight hours, office rush and congestion on the Delhi-Gurugram highway.

The new corridor could provide passengers with a more reliable route between the airport and South Delhi.

It is also expected to improve access to destinations such as Qutub Minar, Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Hauz Khas, Lodhi Garden and Chhatarpur Temple.

Smoother airport connectivity could also help tourists, business travellers and delegates heading to hotels, institutions, conference venues and commercial districts.

Could It Ease Mahipalpur Traffic?

The project is specifically aimed at reducing pressure on the Mahipalpur and Rangpuri stretches.

Vehicles travelling between the Dwarka Expressway and South Delhi currently have limited alternatives, forcing a large volume of traffic through the airport corridor.

Once the new road opens, some of that traffic could be diverted towards the tunnel.

It may not eliminate congestion entirely, but it could give commuters another option when the existing routes are heavily crowded.

How Does It Connect With Dwarka Expressway?

The corridor will effectively extend the reach of the Dwarka Expressway towards South Delhi.

The expressway connects Delhi with Gurugram and serves traffic heading towards the airport and Dwarka.

The new tunnel will take that connection further, linking the expressway with Vasant Kunj without requiring vehicles to travel through the usual airport bottlenecks.

Could It Improve Travel To Noida Too?

In the future, the tunnel could become part of a wider east-west road network across Delhi.

NHAI has separately proposed an elevated corridor between AIIMS and Mahipalpur.

If that road is eventually connected with the Barapullah Elevated Road, it could improve travel towards East Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad.

The AIIMS-Mahipalpur corridor is, however, a separate proposal and is not included in the currently approved tunnel project.

When Will The Delhi Tunnel Open?

The government has not yet announced a construction start date or an opening deadline.

Large tunnel projects typically require detailed engineering, environmental approvals, contractor mobilisation and specialised machinery before major construction can begin.

For now, the project remains a long-term promise for commuters struggling with traffic between Gurugram, the airport, West Delhi and South Delhi.

Once completed, it could offer what many Delhi-NCR motorists have long wanted: a faster, more direct and more predictable cross-city drive.