Delhi University PG Admissions 2026: Applications Open For One-Year Master's Courses

DU PG Admissions 2026: University of Delhi has opened applications for its first-ever one-year master's programmes under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The admissions began on July 5 and are available only for Delhi University students who have completed the four-year Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022. The new programme aims to provide eligible students with a faster pathway to a postgraduate degree by allowing them to complete their master's in just one year instead of the traditional two years.

Who Is Eligible for the DU One-Year Master's Programmes?

The Delhi University PG Admissions 2026 process for one-year master's courses is based on merit. Only candidates who have completed a four-year bachelor's degree under DU's UGCF 2022 and meet the eligibility requirements of their chosen programme can apply.

Students must submit their applications through the university's postgraduate admission portal. The launch of these programmes marks an important step in Delhi University's implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which promotes flexible academic pathways and faster progression to higher education.

Under the revised academic structure, students with the required credits from a four-year undergraduate programme can directly pursue a one-year postgraduate course, reducing the overall duration needed to earn a master's degree.

DU Expands PG Admissions Under NEP 2020

Apart from the newly introduced one-year master's programmes, Delhi University has also opened admissions to its two-year M.Sc. in Plant Molecular Biology and Biotechnology. Candidates who have qualified the GAT-B 2026 exam are eligible to apply for this programme.

The university continues to expand its postgraduate offerings while aligning its academic structure with the reforms introduced under NEP 2020.

UG, PG, and Professional Admissions Continue Across Delhi University

Alongside Delhi University PG Admissions 2026, the university is conducting admissions for undergraduate and professional programmes.

The undergraduate admission process is progressing steadily under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). The university has received 1,48,407 applications, while 62,524 candidates have completed Phase II by submitting their programme and college preferences. The deadline for Phase II preference submission is July 11.

Nearly 9,500 admissions have already been completed gor the regular two-year postgraduate programmes. The current admission round will remain open until 11:59 pm on Sunday, while the third PG allocation list, including performance-based courses such as MFA, B.P.Ed., M.P.Ed., and Music, will be released on July 9.

Meanwhile, candidates allotted seats in the second B.Tech allocation list must accept their admissions by July 8. The university has also opened registrations for the first spot admission round of its five-year integrated law programme, with applications closing on July 7.