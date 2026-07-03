Delhi University Undergraduate Admission 2026 Phase 2 Begins Today; First Seat Allotment on July 16

DU UG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (DU) has commenced Phase 2 of the Undergraduate (UG) admission process for the 2026-27 academic session today, July 3, through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal. Candidates who have completed Phase 1 registration can now log in at admission.uod.ac.in to map their CUET UG 2026 subjects and fill their college and programme preferences.

According to the official schedule, candidates can submit their preferences till July 11, 2026. The university will release the first CSAS seat allocation list on July 16 at 5 pm. Candidates are advised to carefully fill and save their preferences before the deadline.

DU UG Admission 2026 Phase 2: Important Dates

Phase 2 registration begins: July 3, 2026

July 3, 2026 Last date for Phase 2 registration: July 11, 2026 (11:59 pm)

July 11, 2026 (11:59 pm) Correction window: July 10 to July 11, 2026

July 10 to July 11, 2026 Declaration of simulated ranks: July 12, 2026 (5 pm)

July 12, 2026 (5 pm) Preference change window: July 12 (5 pm) to July 13 (4:59 pm), 2026

July 12 (5 pm) to July 13 (4:59 pm), 2026 First CSAS allocation list: July 16, 2026 (5 pm)

July 16, 2026 (5 pm) Seat acceptance window (Round 1): July 16 to July 18, 2026

July 16 to July 18, 2026 Colleges to verify applications: July 16 to July 20, 2026

July 16 to July 20, 2026 Last date for online fee payment (Round 1): July 21, 2026

July 21, 2026 Second CSAS allocation list: July 25, 2026 (12 noon)

What Candidates Need To Do In Phase 2?

During Phase 2, candidates are required to map the subjects studied in Class 12 with the subjects in which they appeared in CUET UG 2026. Applicants must also fill their preferred programme and college combinations based on eligibility criteria.

Candidates can choose as many programme-college combinations as they wish and arrange them in order of preference. The university has advised students to save and review their preferences carefully, as only saved choices will be considered for seat allocation. After the deadline, the preferences will be automatically locked for admission rounds.