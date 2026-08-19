No Printed Posters, 600 Cameras: Delhi University's Student Union Election Security Plan

Delhi University steps up security and surveillance ahead of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, with around 600 cameras being installed across the north and south campus and adjoining areas to monitor campaigning, traffic violations, and possible incidents of violence or misconduct.

The university is also tightening enforcement of the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines, with officials warning that violations could lead to cancellation of a candidate's nomination and, in serious cases, cancellation of the elections themselves.

The DUSU elections are scheduled for September 18, with counting of votes on September 19. The annual elections are directly contested by students across Delhi University and its affiliated colleges and are among the country's most high-profile campus elections.

Speaking about the security arrangements, Delhi University's Proctor Manoj Singh told NDTV that the university's priority this year is to ensure that the election campaign remains within the rules and does not spill over into violence, defacement or the use of money and muscle power.

"We will strictly follow the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations. If the guidelines are not followed, action will be taken against the candidate, including cancellation of nomination and, in an extreme situation, the election itself can be cancelled," Singh said.

Around 600 cameras for election surveillance

The university has substantially expanded its surveillance network ahead of polling. Around 200 new cameras have been installed in North Campus, with the stretch from Gate 3 at Kranti Chowk towards the PGW Road being brought under intensive surveillance specifically for the elections.

The total number of cameras deployed across North and South Campus is expected to be in the range of 600.

Singh said security teams, along with personnel monitoring the camera feeds, would conduct regular rounds in areas where campaigning and student gatherings are expected.

The Delhi Police is also coordinating with the university's election officials. Discussions have been held with the Assistant Commissioners of Police responsible for the respective areas to finalise security arrangements.

ACP North, Rajendra Prasad, said police would carry out random checks of students and vehicles, with particular attention being paid to cars with tinted windows.

"Vehicles will be checked at random, and if a vehicle is found violating the rules, including through the use of prohibited modifications, appropriate legal action will follow," Prasad said.

Police have also seized a luxury car that was found without a number plate. The vehicle is being investigated and, according to the ACP, will remain in police custody until the elections are over to prevent its possible misuse during campaigning.

No printed posters, pamphlets or defacement

One of the university's major measures is the creation of designated "Walls of Democracy", where campaigning material can be displayed.

The university has instructed colleges to create two such walls, with principals being given guidelines to ensure that they are properly designated. Only handmade posters will be permitted on these walls. Printed posters, pamphlets and other printed campaign material will not be allowed.

Dayal Singh College has already created its designated space.

Singh said there had so far been no complaints of defacement in the current election cycle, but the university was taking preventive measures in view of the problems witnessed in previous elections.

"We have not received any defacement complaints so far. But we do not want to wait for the problem to arise. Campaign material will have to remain confined to the designated Walls of Democracy, and only handwritten posters will be permitted there," he said.

The police has also warned that candidates or campaigners found distributing printed pamphlets, throwing pamphlets around or defacing public or university property could face legal action.

"No printed pamphlets will be allowed. Only handwritten material can be used in the permitted areas. There will be no defacement and no throwing or distribution of prohibited material. We have communicated these instructions to the election committees and prospective candidates," ACP Rajendra Prasad said.

Campaigning restricted to small groups

The university has also imposed restrictions on the size and composition of campaign groups.

According to the Proctor, no more than five students will be permitted to campaign together. In women's colleges, campaigning will be restricted to female students, with male students not permitted to enter the colleges for campaigning.

Security personnel and camera-monitoring teams will keep watch over campaign activity to ensure that these restrictions are followed.

The university is also keeping a close watch on the use of vehicles during the election period. The Proctor said students have, in previous years, been seen travelling in groups on cars, including students standing or emerging through sunroofs.

Police have already issued around 40-50 challans to students found driving or moving around in cars in violation of rules. Fines may also be imposed as a punitive measure.

Action against candidates over drugs, liquor or party trips

The university has warned that the use of vehicles for activities linked to election campaigning or inducement of voters could have direct consequences for candidates.

If liquor or drugs are found in a candidate's vehicle, the nomination can be cancelled immediately, the Proctor said.

The university is also monitoring a practice that has emerged over the last two to three years, in which student groups allegedly arrange buses to take students outside colleges for parties at water parks or amusement parks during the election period.

"If such organised activities are found to be connected with a candidate or campaign, the nomination can be cancelled immediately," Singh said.

The measures are aimed at curbing practices that could amount to inducement or the use of money and resources to influence students during the campaign.

Police to monitor social media, plain clothes personnel deployed

The security plan extends beyond the university gates.

The Delhi Police's cybercrime unit in Maurice Nagar will monitor social media activity related to the elections. Police will also deploy personnel in plain clothes, along with female officers, to monitor sensitive areas and respond to complaints.

ACP Rajendra Prasad said police would not immediately register cases merely on the basis of allegations made by rival candidates.

"In cases where a candidate alleges that another candidate has tried to falsely implicate them, the complaint will be examined carefully. An FIR will be registered only after due diligence and verification of the facts," he said.

The deployment of police personnel will be increased depending on the requirement, with the possibility of bringing in additional force if the situation demands it.

Women's safety a key focus

Women's safety is a top priority during the elections.

The university is coordinating with the Delhi Police Women's Cell to prevent incidents of harassment or intimidation. Officials are also visiting areas such as Vijay Nagar, Begum Sarai and Jia Sarai, where large numbers of female students live in paying guest accommodation.

The Proctor said these areas require additional attention during election season because female students living in PGs can become targets of unwanted campaigning or intimidation.

NCC and NSS cadets will also assist with security and monitoring arrangements.

2024 elections saw massive defacement

The strict approach comes against the backdrop of the controversy surrounding the 2024 DUSU elections.

Ahead of the September 2024 polls, the Delhi High Court had taken serious note of widespread defacement of public and private property, including posters, banners, graffiti and spray-painting. A petition before the court alleged that buses, bus stops, metro stations and other public properties had been covered with campaign material.

On September 26, 2024, the High Court directed that while voting could go ahead, counting would not take place until the defaced properties were cleaned, restored and the losses suffered by civic agencies and other authorities were addressed. The court had also expressed concern over the alleged use of money and muscle power in student elections.

The university subsequently reported that posters, graffiti, hoardings and banners had been removed from colleges and campuses and that affected premises had been cleaned and repainted. A Defacement Assessment Committee was also constituted to assess losses and determine accountability.

In November 2024, the court allowed counting after being satisfied with the steps taken to clean and restore the affected sites. The court also stressed that college authorities needed to be more vigilant and ensure that prevention-of-defacement committees were constituted and students were sensitised about the rules.

The university's current anti-defacement strategy therefore puts greater emphasis on prevention, surveillance and accountability. DU's election framework incorporates the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, relevant NGT directions and the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

University warns candidates of strict action

The Proctor said the university's message to candidates was clear: campaigning will be allowed, but only within the prescribed framework.

The Lyngdoh Committee recommendations require student elections to be conducted without excessive expenditure, intimidation, violence or the misuse of resources. DU has also made anti-defacement provisions a central part of its election rules, particularly after the problems witnessed during the 2024 polls.