University of Delhi To Host Avasar Placement And Internship Fair On October 7; Check Eligibility And Details

The University of Delhi (DU) is going to organise Avasar: Placement and Internship Fair on October 7, 2026, providing an opportunity to students and alumni to interact with the recruiters and participate in various recruitment processes. The event will take place at the Indoor Stadium, Multipurpose Hall, Gate Number 2, North Campus.

According to the university's central placement cell, students who are currently enrolled in undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes at DU are eligible to participate in the fair. Along with it alumni can also take part in this. Students from School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) are also eligible.

Students are required to report at the venue at 9am. The university has clarified there is no registration fee for participating in Avasar job fair.

During the event, students may get opportunities to interact directly with the recruiters and attend company presentations. Candidates may also participate in the interviews, group discussion, screening rounds and other selection process.

Documents to Carry

Students attending the fair have been advised to bring multiple updated copies of their resume or CV along with a valid ID proof such as Aadhar card, college card.

The university has also clearly stated that participants need to come dressed in formal or professional attire for the placement and internship fair. Students are also advised to maintain professional conduct and discipline throughout the event.

Students are requested to carefully review the eligibility criteria, job descriptions, internship details, compensation/stipend and selection requirements of the organisations before participating in their respective recruitment processes.

Students must follow the instructions of the Central Placement Cell volunteers and event coordinators at the venue.