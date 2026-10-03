Delhi University Relaxes Passing Criteria For 2025-26 Batch, Teachers Flag Concerns

The University of Delhi has relaxed the passing criteria for students of the 2025-26 batch as a one-time measure, prompting concerns among teachers over the timing of the decision and its implications for transparency and consistency in the examination system.

According to a notification issued by the university's Controller of Examinations on Thursday, students of the 2025-26 academic batch who have completed one year of study will be exempted from the requirement of securing 28 credits out of 44 credits for promotion. The exemption will apply only to the 2025-26 batch and not to subsequent batches.

The notification said all other provisions of the earlier notifications issued would remain unchanged and that the decision had been taken with the approval of the competent authority.

Delhi University teachers, however, have questioned the rationale and timing of the move, particularly since the students concerned have already moved into their third semester.

Abha Dev Habib, secretary of the Delhi University Teachers' Federation (DTF) and an associate professor at Miranda House, questioned why the passing criteria had been changed without specifying the circumstances or hardships that necessitated the exemption.

"Passing criteria for a specific batch (2025-26) are being relaxed without explaining which circumstances, hardships or systemic failure warrant such a change," Habib said.

She also questioned whether the move could have been necessitated by a large number of students failing to meet the prescribed criteria, and raised concerns over the possibility of selective benefit, while referring to what she described as earlier instances of changes in academic qualification requirements.

Habib further pointed out that classes for the third semester began on July 28, while examination results continued to be declared through August, and questioned whether the passing criteria could be altered after students had already entered the next semester.

"Transparency and stability of the examination system is an important aspect for a good university. DU is being systemically damaged," she said.

Rudrashish Chakraborty, DTF treasurer, associate professor in the Department of English at Kirori Mal College and a former member of the university's Academic Council, also questioned the decision.

He alleged that the notification reflected "incompetence" in handling the growing number of papers under the National Education Policy (NEP) and raised concerns over the manner in which the policy was being implemented.

Chakraborty also alleged that the move could potentially benefit an individual with political connections, while questioning whether the relaxation reflected inadequate preparation for the implementation of the NEP.

The university notification, however, does not state the reason or circumstances that led to the one-time exemption.

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