Dark Spots To Obscene Flashing: DU Flags Safety Concerns With Lt Governor

Dark stretches outside campuses, complaints of obscene flashing and concerns over unsafe parks were among the safety issues raised by principals of Delhi University's women's colleges on Wednesday, following which more police patrols were ordered and plans for a student safety app announced.

Principals also flagged e-rickshaws and autos crowding college gates, blocked footpaths, poor last-mile connectivity and inadequate lighting on routes used by students.

The concerns were raised at a meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, attended by representatives of 10 women's colleges and senior officials from Delhi Police, the Transport Department, MCD and PWD.

Police have been asked to increase patrolling around colleges, Metro stations and isolated stretches, particularly during morning and evening hours. Each college will get a nodal police officer to coordinate on complaints involving harassment and other safety concerns.

More Pink Booths, CCTV coverage and police personnel, including officers in plain clothes, are planned around areas with a high student footfall.

A student safety app is also in the works. It is expected to have emergency alerts, GPS-based location sharing and a facility to report safety concerns in real time. No timeline for its launch has been announced.

Representatives from Lady Shri Ram College, Lady Irwin College, Miranda House, Daulat Ram College, Jesus and Mary College, Lakshmibai College, Mata Sundri College, Gargi College, Indraprastha College for Women and Janki Devi Memorial College attended the meeting.

Several colleges raised similar concerns about areas immediately outside their gates. Apart from dark spots and complaints of obscene flashing, they flagged unsafe parks, encroached pathways and unregulated vending.

E-rickshaws, autos and taxis were another concern, with college representatives complaining of vehicles blocking entrances and drivers aggressively soliciting passengers.

The Transport Department has been asked to create designated pick-up and drop-off points for e-rickshaws and autos. Officials will also examine evening shuttle services, U-Special buses and Metro feeder buses to improve travel between colleges and nearby Metro stations.

A mechanism for students to report alleged driver misconduct has been proposed.

PWD and civic agencies have been asked to repair street lights, install high-mast lights where needed and review CCTV coverage at bus stops and other stretches used by students. Overgrown vegetation affecting visibility around campuses is to be cleared.

The MCD has been asked to remove encroachments, unauthorised taxi stands and obstructions on footpaths. Men's public toilets next to some college boundary walls were raised as another safety concern, with their relocation or removal to be examined.

Police will conduct safety audits around educational institutions, while stationary buses that block visibility or leave isolated stretches near colleges are to be moved.

The meeting comes amid renewed concern over student safety after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped at Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir on September 21, around two kilometres from Lady Shri Ram College. LSR briefly shifted classes online, while students later protested demanding safer streets and stronger policing around campuses.

Delhi had separately announced a women-led "Pink Force" for patrolling around colleges, schools, Metro stations and other vulnerable areas as concerns over women's safety intensified.

Colleges in North and South Campus will now have a common women's safety committee to take recurring problems directly to police, transport and civic agencies.

Officials will also explore whether government accommodation can be converted into hostels, another issue linked to the long commutes many students make to and from college.