2 Delhi University Students Arrested For Harassing Woman, Trying To Pull Her Into Car

Two first-year Delhi University law students have been arrested for allegedly harassing and trying to drag a woman and her friend into a car near Mukherjee Nagar.

On Wednesday, a woman and her friend were allegedly followed by a couple of men travelling in a car, who abused them and tried to drag them into the vehicle near Delhi University's North Campus.

Police arrested Abhinav from Laxmi Nagar and Abhimanyu from Gurugram. Both are first-year law students at Delhi University. The search is ongoing for the third accused, Naman, whom police believe was driving the car involved in the incident.

The woman, a first-year Master's student from Hindu College, in an Instagram video posted on her account, said the incident took place around 9:30 pm on a Wednesday, as she and her friend were walking near Mukherjee Nagar after visiting Vijaynagar Haqiqat Park. A group of men in a white Tata Safari approached them and made comments about the two women.

"When we told them not to misbehave and to leave, they began abusing us," she said.

The woman said in her video that the accused is a student at the Faculty of Law.

Read: Men In Safari Followed, Abused Delhi Student, Tried To Drag Her Inside Car

The men then followed the women as they continued walking. A few minutes later, the women stopped to record the incident on video. At this point, the men reportedly came closer and tried to pull them into the car. "When my friend took out the phone, they ran away from there," she said.

According to the student, she and her friend went to Maurice Nagar Police Station to file a complaint, but were told the area where the incident occurred was outside that station's jurisdiction.

"I have visited 3 police stations in the last 4-5 hours. But they are not even writing an FIR...For the last 4 hours, my friends and I have been standing here. But even after that, they have not taken any action. They do not care that I am standing here in the middle of the night," she said.

A case was eventually registered at Mukherjee Nagar Police Station based on her complaint. Investigators traced the car, bearing registration number DL11CF4447, to its driver, identified as Naman Anil Kumar.

The Mukherjee Nagar case adds to a string of recent incidents involving women's safety. Days earlier, a 17-year-old was allegedly gang-raped by three men posing as policemen at Astha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir, with one accused shot in the leg during a police encounter.

In a separate incident, a college student was also reportedly chased and harassed by two men on a bike near Delhi's Panchsheel Park metro station, who allegedly pushed her off her scooty.

In Bihar's Jamui, two minors, a Class 10 boy and girl, were allegedly harassed and molested by a group of men while returning from coaching classes.