Birthday Ended In Horror At Delhi Park: What Gangrape Survivor Told Cops

It was meant to be a day of celebration and prayer. On her birthday, the 17-year-old girl left home to visit Kalkaji Mandir and seek blessings. But a stopover at a park on the way to another temple turned the evening into a nightmare.

The girl has alleged that three men, posing as policemen and threatening her and her friend with weapons, took her to a secluded part of Aastha Kunj Park in South Delhi and raped her. The alleged incident took place on September 21.

According to the FIR, the girl had planned to visit Kalkaji Mandir on her birthday. She told police that she asked a friend to accompany her. They left home at around 5 pm and reached the temple at about 5:45 pm, where they stayed until around 7 pm.

According to her statement, the two then entered Aastha Kunj Park through Gate No. 7. She told police that she also wanted to visit the ISKCON temple and suggested that they sit in the park for a while, eat some chips and then continue to the temple.

But moments after they sat down, the evening took a terrifying turn.

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The girl alleged that three men, aged between 30 and 35, approached them. According to her statement, the men grabbed her friend and slapped him. When the two asked who they were, the men allegedly claimed to be policemen and questioned them about their presence in the park, telling them that entry was not allowed.

The girl alleged that one of the men took her friend away while the others took away their mobile phones. She said the men then pointed towards a secluded area and asked her to go there.

Scared, she told them that if they had questions, they could ask her there or speak to her mother.

It was then, according to the FIR, that one of the accused allegedly referred to another man as "Asif" and asked him to take out a gun. The girl told police that the man showed her what appeared to be a black-coloured pistol before putting it back in his pocket.

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She further alleged that the men then took out knives and took her to a secluded, dark area of the park.

According to her statement, the three accused raped her one after another. She alleged that she was threatened with a knife and repeatedly told not to raise an alarm.

The girl told police that she was in severe pain and crying during the alleged assault, but the accused did not stop.

After the alleged assault, the accused ordered her to dress quickly and brought her friend back. According to the FIR, they returned the pair's mobile phones and ordered them to leave the park immediately.

The girl alleged that the men threatened to kill them if they told anyone about what had happened.

The two eventually left the park. The girl then told her friend about the alleged sexual assault, following which he called the police control room.

Police reached the spot and began an investigation.

All three accused have been arrested and are in police custody.