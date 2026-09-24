Men In Safari Followed, Abused Delhi Student, Tried To Drag Her Inside Car

A woman student and her friend were allegedly followed by a couple of men travelling in a car, who abused them and tried to drag them into the vehicle in Delhi, with the police arresting two people in the case.

The woman - a first-year Master's student from the Hindu College - posted a video recalling the incident on Instagram.

In the clip, she said that the incident took place around 9:30 pm on Wednesday when she and her friend were walking near Mukherjee Nagar in Delhi after visiting the Vijaynagar Haqiqat Park. A couple of men in a white-coloured Tata Safari car approached them and made some comments about the two students.

"When we told them not to misbehave and to leave, they began abusing us," she said in the video.

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As the two women continued to walk, the men followed them.

A few minutes later, the women stopped to make a video of the incident. At the time, the men got closer and tried to pull them inside the car. "When my friend took out the phone, they ran away from there," she said.

According to the student, they went to the Maurice Nagar Police Station to file a complaint, but they allegedly told them that the area where the incident took place does not come under their jurisdiction.

"I have visited 3 police stations in the last 4-5 hours. But they are not even writing an FIR...For the last 4 hours, my friends and I have been standing here. But even after that, they have not taken any action. They do not care that I am standing here in the middle of the night," she claimed.

Eventually, a case was filed at the Mukherjee Nagar Police Station based on the student's complaint.

Subsequently, two people were arrested.

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Investigation traced the car bearing the registration number 'DL11CF4447' to the driver, identified as Naman Anil Kumar. He was accompanied by two to three other people in the car during the incident.

The woman in the video claimed that the accused is a student of the Faculty of Law.

The police are conducting further investigation, officials said.