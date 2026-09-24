41-Year-Old Woman Drugged, Raped On Pretext Of Job In Delhi: Cops

A 41-year-old woman was allegedly drugged and raped on the pretext of a job opportunity in east Delhi's Mandawali area, and later blackmailed with a purported video of the act, police said on Wednesday.

A case has been registered in this connection and raids are being conducted to arrest the accused, who is currently on run, they added.

The woman, a resident of Laxmi Nagar, alleged that the accused, Deepak Bansal, a resident of Ganesh Nagar, had befriended her around two years ago and promised to help her secure a job.

According to the complaint, Bansal approached the woman on March 4 on the pretext of discussing employment and allegedly gave her a substance that rendered her unconscious. He then allegedly raped her, police said.

When the woman regained consciousness and objected to the assault, the accused allegedly threatened to circulate the purported video of the incident on social media, police said.

The woman also alleged that the accused took her gold bangles, ring and chain and threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the matter to the police.

The accused claimed he had contacts in police and also threatened to throw acid on her if she complained, according to the complaint.

The woman remained silent for several months due to fear but later approached police after allegedly facing continued harassment from the accused.

A case has been registered in Mandawali police station against Bansal on September 22 under relevant provisions, police said, adding that teams are conducting raids at possible locations to apprehend the accused, who is currently on run.

The woman has been provided counselling, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)