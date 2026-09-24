Delhi Police Helps Family With Kid, Women Stuck On Flyover, Internet Showers Praise

Delhi Police has earned appreciation on social media after helping a family stranded on the Naraina flyover when their car ran out of fuel. In a post on its official Instagram handle, the force shared images showing the group stuck on the flyover, which included one man, four women, and a child, and described how officers ensured their safe passage.

What Happened On Naraina Flyover

According to the caption in the post, the family's car stopped on the Naraina flyover due to fuel exhaustion. The vehicle was towed with a crane up to the bus stop on the flyover. When they tried to buy petrol, a nearby pump reportedly refused to dispense fuel in a plastic container. Delhi Police staff then accompanied the driver, arranged petrol in an appropriate container, and enabled the family to continue their journey.

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The post carried the line: "Sometimes we do little bit of everything," underscoring the range of tasks police personnel handle in the course of daily duty, from law enforcement to public assistance.

Online Reaction And Public Appreciation

The incident has drawn a wave of positive comments from netizens, many of whom highlighted the value of such responsive, citizen-focused policing. One user wrote, "We need this type of DP officials who value their uniform and Indian Citizen's... Good work." Others described the episode as "some great moments to be applauded for" and simply said, "Appreciate the good work gyuz" and "Great work."

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Such responses reflect a broader public desire for visible, empathetic policing, especially in routine situations where a small intervention can prevent significant distress. In recent months, Delhi Police has also been praised for similar acts, including reuniting a missing elderly man from Uttar Pradesh with his son, which further reinforces the impact of community-oriented actions.

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Lessons From The Incident

The episode offers simple but important lessons for both commuters. For drivers, it underscores the need to monitor fuel levels carefully before entering busy flyovers and ring roads, where stopping can disrupt traffic and create safety risks. Carrying a certified fuel container and knowing which pumps can dispense fuel safely may also help in similar situations.