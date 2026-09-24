Five Greenfield Cities Modeled After Singapore Planned Near Delhi Under Haryana Panchgram Project

The Haryana government has revived the Panchgram Project and announced the creation of five new greenfield cities near Delhi to ease population and traffic congestion. Spread across nearly 2.5 lakh hectares, these state-of-the-art urban cities will extend two to six kilometers along both sides of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.

These cities will feature amenities such as smart drainage systems, underground utility networks, modern waste management, planned urban development, greenery, and public spaces. It is estimated that nearly Rs 20 lakh crore will be required to meet the NCR's future housing, transport and civic infrastructure needs, according to a report in The Tribune.

What is the Panchgram Project?

The Panchgram Project was originally conceived by the Haryana government under then BJP chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in 2018. At the time, it envisioned five new cities spread across eight districts: Sonepat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Rewari, Mewat, Faridabad and Palwal.

In June, the current administration under CM Nayab Singh Saini initiated the process of establishing the Panchgram Development Authority for this project. The project is being designed with the projected population of 2041 and future requirements in mind. The KMP Expressway will serve as the development axis for these five cities.

Connectivity: Key Strength

Metro Network: The metro networks of Delhi, Gurugram, and Faridabad will be extended to these new cities in the future.

Namo Bharat (RRTS): There are plans to connect these cities to key areas of Delhi and the NCR via the high-speed Namo Bharat corridor.

KMP Expressway: The 135-km-long KMP Expressway will ensure superfast connectivity for these cities.

New Metro Corridor: A proposed 35.25-kilometer-long metro corridor between Gurugram and Panchgaon will feature 28 stations.

Modeled After Singapore

Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister, Rao Narbir Singh, stated that the corridor will be developed on the Singapore model to transform the region into a hub of modern urbanisation and industrial expansion.

Additionally, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini briefed the NCR Planning Board meeting about this project. A high-level delegation from the Haryana government will soon visit Singapore.

10 New IMTs to be Developed

The Haryana government has set a target to develop 10 new Industrial Model Townships (IMTs) by 2030. Approval has already been granted for five IMTs, and three of the new ones will be directly connected to the KMP Corridor.