5 UP Cops Killed After SUV Collides With Vehicle On Haryana Expressway

Five Uttar Pradesh policemen were killed in a road mishap on Tuesday when a speeding SUV they were travelling in collided with another vehicle on the KMP Expressway in the Nuh district of Haryana, a police official said.

The five policemen killed in the incident were posted in UP's Jalaun district, the police said.

The incident took place around 10.30 a.m. near the Dhulawat toll plaza when the driver of the black SUV - coming from the direction of Palwal - tried to overtake another vehicle and lost control, leading to the collision with another vehicle in front, the police said.

The SUV was badly damaged after it overturned, trapping the victims inside, the police said.

Tauru Sadar police station head Shish Ram Yadav said, "All the victims killed in the accident are jawans of Uttar Pradesh Police posted in Jalaun district. We have informed the Jalaun superintendent of police and started the process to identify the victims."

An investigation into the cause of the accident has also been launched, the police said.

A patrolling staff member of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway told reporters that the loud noise and the cloud of dust raised by the collision caused panic on the road, with other vehicles taking evasive action and traffic coming to a halt.

An eyewitness said the rescue team, including an ambulance, faced a challenge in retrieving bodies from the mangled remains of the SUV.

The identity of the victims was established with the help of an identity card recovered from the vehicle, the police said.

The rescue team, while trying to extricate the bodies from the SUV, managed to recover the ID card of one of the victims, identified as sub-inspector Mohit Kumar Yadav and contacted Uttar Pradesh Police.

After the arrival of cranes, the crushed remains of the SUV were shifted away from the expressway to restore the smooth flow of traffic, said a police official.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)