Watch: Air Force Chopper Makes Emergency Landing On Highway In Haryana

An IAF Cheetah helicopter prepares to land on KMP Expressway in Haryana's Sonepat

A helicopter of the Indian Air Force landed on a highway in Haryana after it developed a malfunction in its systems today, the police said.

The bubble-shaped, French-origin Cheetah helicopter carrying four people approached the new KMP Expressway in Haryana's Sonepat at a slow rate of descent.

It was then gently guided by a man, who stood on the side of the highway, to land on the middle of the wide road.

The police said all the four personnel are safe.

Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel soon arrived at the landing site and the repairs took about an hour, officials said.

The helicopter successfully lifted off after the repairs were done. A section of the expressway was barricaded for some time during the landing.

Several expressways across India have been built with the ability to withstand landing of small aircraft such as fighter jets during emergency and for tactical reasons during war time. The Yamuna Expressway, for example, has seen multiple landings by fighter jets.