Aviation Watchdog To Probe Highway Landing Of Chopper Headed To Kedarnath

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation will carry out an investigation into the emergency landing made by a private helicopter carrying pilgrims to Kedarnath. The chopper landed on a highway near the Bharasu helipad in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district on Saturday afternoon due to a suspected technical fault, and all passengers on board are safe, said officials.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was informed of the incident. A team from the Directorate of Air Safety (North Region) is being dispatched to the site for an on-ground assessment of the aircraft and the cause of the malfunction.

Officials said the helicopter has been secured at the site and further investigation will reveal the exact cause of the suspected control malfunction.

Soon after take-off, the pilot, Captain RPS Sodhi, detected a suspected malfunction in the helicopter's collective control - a critical component that manages the aircraft's lift. In response, he executed a precautionary hard landing on a road just below the Bharasu helipad.

According to Uttarakhand ADG (Law and Order) Dr V Murugesan, all passengers on board are safe. The pilot reported a backache after the landing and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

"There is no report of any casualties. The situation was handled efficiently, and the pilot made a safe landing," he said.

The CEO of the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) confirmed that the helicopter, while flying from Sirsi with passengers, opted to land on a road near the helipad instead of returning to or landing on the designated helipad itself.

The helicopter, an AW119 operated by Kestrel Aviation Private Limited (registration VT-RNK), is a single-engine model designed for high-altitude operations. It is part of the fleet used for shuttle services to Kedarnath during the annual Char Dham Yatra. These services are especially vital during peak pilgrimage season, allowing devotees to access the Himalayan shrine with relative ease and speed.

The UCADA CEO confirmed that all other helicopter operations to Kedarnath are proceeding as per schedule and there has been no disruption.