Air Force Chopper Makes Emergency Landing In Pathankot, Second Case In 7 Days

The Apache helicopter, M17, successfully made the precautionary landing, without incurring any damage.

Read Time: 1 min
Air Force Chopper Makes Emergency Landing In Pathankot, Second Case In 7 Days
Apache helicopter, M17, made the emergency landing in Pathankot.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper made an emergency landing in Punjab's Pathankot on Friday. 

The Apache helicopter, M17, successfully made the precautionary landing, without incurring any damage. 

This is the second such incident in a week. On June 6, the IAF was forced to make a similar emergency landing in a field near Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. 

The pilots, both of them who were safe, were on a training sortie when they detected a technical glitch on the chopper.

Indian Air Force, IAF Helicopter Emergency Landing
