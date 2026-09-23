Mercedes-AMG G63 Offroad Pro Launched At Rs 3.80 Crore - Limited Numbers

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the Mercedes-AMG G63 'Offroad PRO' at a starting price of Rs 3.80 crore (ex-showroom), introducing the first off-road-focused version of the performance SUV for the Indian market. Available in limited numbers, the new variant builds on the standard AMG G63 with AMG-specific off-road hardware and visual enhancements aimed at improving its all-terrain capability. Mercedes-Benz says the exclusive model has been reserved for a select number of customers.

Mercedes-AMG G63 Offroad PRO: Performance

The Mercedes-AMG G63 Offroad PRO retains the brand's 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system and integrated starter generator. The powertrain produces 430 kW (585 hp) and 850 Nm, with an additional 15 kW boost available from the hybrid system. Mercedes claims a 0-100 kmph time of 4.4 seconds, while top speed is electronically limited to 240 kmph.

Mercedes-AMG G63 Offroad PRO: Styling Updates

Design changes include AMG-specific bumpers, stainless-steel inserts, AMG badging and other exterior details that distinguish the Offroad PRO from the standard G63. Inside, the SUV features Mercedes' latest MBUX NTG7 infotainment system with dual 12.3-inch displays, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, augmented-reality navigation and multiple USB-C ports.

The cabin comes equipped with Nappa leather upholstery, ambient lighting and a Burmester 3D surround sound system with 18 speakers and 760W output. Safety equipment includes Active Brake Assist, Lane Keeping Assist and a 360-degree camera system.

Mercedes-AMG G63 Offroad PRO: Mechanicals

The Offroad PRO continues with AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive and AMG Active Ride Control suspension, while a new off-road interface displays key data such as vehicle position, compass heading, altitude, steering angle, tyre pressure and differential-lock status. It also includes Mercedes' Transparent Hood function, which uses cameras to provide a virtual view beneath the front of the vehicle.

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The AMG G63 Offroad PRO adds a range of off-road-focused upgrades over the standard model. It features AMG Active Ride Control suspension with active roll stabilisation, allowing drivers to adjust suspension stiffness across three settings depending on terrain conditions.

The system is designed to improve wheel articulation, traction and vehicle stability when driving off-road. Mercedes-AMG has also equipped the SUV with AMG Traction PRO, which works in the Rock and Sand drive modes by managing braking force at individual wheels to maximise grip. Drivers can adjust the locking effect across seven levels depending on the terrain.

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Other additions include a PROFESSIONAL roof luggage rack with integrated aluminium panels and a rear access ladder for carrying expedition equipment. The Offroad PRO rides on 20-inch AMG five-twin-spoke alloy wheels finished in matte black and wrapped in 275/50 R20 tyres, a setup exclusive to this variant.

