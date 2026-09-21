Chinese Battery Maker Reveals Tech That Can Fast-Charge EV 100 Km In A Minute

For years, ultra-fast charging has been one of the biggest battlegrounds in the EV industry. Tesla's V3 and V4 Superchargers can deliver up to 250 kW, adding roughly 200 miles of range in around 15 minutes, while modern BMW electric vehicles support charging speeds of up to 250 kW, enabling a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in about 28 to 35 minutes. Mercedes-Benz claims DC fast-charging rates between 200 kW and 330 kW and cutting charging times to around 22 to 32 minutes.

Yet, even those figures look conservative when compared to what Chinese battery giant Sunwoda Electric Vehicle Battery Co. Ltd. (Sunwoda EVB) is proposing. The company's new 15C Smart Flash Charging battery system promises charging speeds that dwarf current industry benchmarks.

15C LFP battery technology

At a recent battery industry conference in Zaozhuang, Shandong, Sunwoda EVB pulled the wraps off its new 15C LFP battery technology, and the headline figures are hard to ignore. The company claims the battery can charge from 10 to 70 per cent in just five minutes and reach 97 per cent state of charge in nine minutes, equating to roughly 100 kilometres of driving range for every minute spent plugged in.

However, the real story goes beyond outright charging speed. What makes the technology noteworthy is its ability to achieve those figures while maintaining thermal stability at room temperature, addressing one of the biggest challenges associated with ultra-fast charging.

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Heat management has long been the limiting factor in the pursuit of ever-faster charging, as forcing huge amounts of energy into a battery over a short period generates significant thermal stress.

Harsh Condition Check: -20 Degree Celsius

Sunwoda says its new system is engineered to keep temperatures under control even under extreme charging loads, a breakthrough that could have major implications for battery performance and longevity. The technology is also claimed to perform in harsh conditions, with the company stating that the battery can add up to 700 km of range and charge from 10 to 97 per cent in just 15 minutes even at temperatures as low as -20 degrees Celsius.

Insane Battery Warranty

The claims carry added weight given Sunwoda's position in the industry. The battery maker already supplies cells to major Chinese automakers including Geely, Dongfeng and GAC.

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Just as importantly, it says the new batteries are capable of meeting warranty requirements of 10 years or 300,000 km without imposing restrictions on ultra-fast charging use.

If proven in real-world conditions, that could challenge the long-held belief that frequent high-speed charging inevitably accelerates battery degradation, potentially reshaping how EV owners and manufacturers view fast-charging technology.