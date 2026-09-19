Ferrari's Universo Experience Exhibition To Open In New Delhi

Ferrari is bringing its Universo Ferrari immersive exhibition to India for the first time, marking the fifth edition of the brand's 360-degree experience after previous shows in Italy, Australia, South Korea and Thailand. The event will be held at Yashobhoomi, the India International Convention and Expo Centre in New Delhi, from October 17 to November 1, 2026. Invite-only guests will be welcomed on October 17 and 18, with public access beginning October 19.

What Visitors Can Expect

Universo Ferrari is designed to let enthusiasts and the general public explore the Ferrari universe through displays spanning the brand's history, current lineup and future direction. The 'Classiche' area will pay tribute to Ferrari's heritage with iconic models that helped shape its legacy, while a dedicated 'Racing Area' will showcase motorsport achievements, technologies and race-spec cars from different eras.

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The exhibition will feature several current and upcoming road cars, including the 849 Testarossa, 12Cilindri, Purosangue, Amalfi Spider and the latest F80 supercar. Ferrari will also present the Luce, described as the brand's first full-electric sports car programme, offering a glimpse into its approach to combining technology, performance and driving emotion in an EV context.

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In a first for Asia, Ferrari will display the Hypersail, its high-performance sailing project developed for an attempt at a non-stop, round-the-world sailing speed record. This extends the exhibition beyond four wheels, reflecting Ferrari's broader engineering ambitions.

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With Universo Ferrari, Ferrari aims to offer Indian audiences a comprehensive view of its past, present and future, from classic icons and current supercars to its first steps into electric mobility and even high-performance sailing. Tickets for the public are now on sale, with the exhibition positioned as a key automotive and lifestyle event in the national capital this festive season.