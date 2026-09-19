Deepanshu Shokeen: Conductor's Son, NSUI Rebel, Delhi University Trailblazer

Delhi University Election Results 2026: Deepanshu Shokeen has made history by securing the vice-president post in the Delhi University Students' Union election 2026 as an Independent candidate. He won by a huge margin, polling 30,615 votes against ABVP's Ishu Maurya, who received 16,910 votes, and NSUI's Vir Chatrath, who secured 4,313 votes.

Speaking to NDTV, Shokeen said he would continue his fight for justice for those who died in the Satya Niketan incident. He said he would not wear shoes until justice was delivered to the victims.

He also spoke about the Gen Z voice, saying that young students are more aware now and cannot be easily misled.

"Gen Z voice, the Gen Z students know better now. They can't be fooled, and I am here to do honest work. I will fight and not wear shoes till those who died in the Satya Niketan incident are served justice," he said.

Shokeen said he had expected the result, citing the support he received across colleges. He said he received support from students across sections, including politically active students, neutral students, and those who are not involved in student politics.

"I was expecting this kind of trend. I was getting good support in all the colleges. Moreover, students were with me, common students. Not the political ones. Political ones were also supporting me, but the neutral crowd. It was very difficult to reach the neutral crowd or the common students who are not into these political things. But I'm happy that they are with me and they are supporting the Voice of DUSU," he said.

Shokeen is from Peeragarhi. His father is a bus conductor, while his mother works as an Anganwadi worker.

A graduate of Bhagat Singh College, Shokeen had been keen to enter student politics despite his father's wish that he prepare for the Union Public Service Commission examinations.

Shokeen had initially sought a ticket from the National Students' Union of India. He filed his nomination as an organisation-backed candidate but was later asked to withdraw it. He refused and chose to contest independently.

Delhi University Results 2026: ABVP Wins 3 Of 4 Posts, NSUI Fails To Secure Any

In the other key posts, ABVP's Yash Dabas won the President post with 24,576 votes, defeating NSUI's Vijay Shankar Meena, who secured 22,523 votes.

ABVP's Riya Chhawdi won the Secretary post with 21,650 votes, while ABVP's Lakshya Raj Singh secured the Joint Secretary post with 16,615 votes.

NSUI's Namrata received 14,869 votes for Secretary, while NSUI's Gopal secured 15,206 votes for Joint Secretary. Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha candidate Vishesh Yadav finished with 15,778 votes in the Joint Secretary contest.