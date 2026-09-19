Delhi University Poll Results 2026: Who Is NSUI's Presidential Candidate Vijay Shankar Meena

DUSU Election 2026: The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has announced Vijay Shankar Meena as its presidential candidate for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections 2026. Along with Meena, the student organisation has fielded candidates for the posts of vice-president, secretary and joint secretary. Meena is originally from Rajasthan and completed his graduation from Rajasthan University.

He is currently pursuing an MA from the Department of Buddhist Studies at Delhi University. According to NSUI, he has been actively associated with student-related issues, including student rights, social justice, scholarships and hostel shortages. The organisation has said that its campaign will focus on putting "student interests first" and working towards a "prosperous, safe and better" Delhi University.

NSUI has fielded Vir Chatrath for the post of vice-president. A resident of Delhi, Chatrath is also pursuing an MA from the Department of Buddhist Studies at Delhi University.

Namrata Chaudhary has been nominated for the secretary's post. She completed her graduation from SPM College, University of Delhi, and is currently a student of Buddhist Studies.Gopal Choudhary is NSUI's candidate for the joint secretary post.

In the previous DUSU elections, the ABVP won three key posts, including president, secretary and joint secretary, while NSUI secured the vice-president's position. The DUSU elections will decide representatives for the student body at Delhi University, with candidates from major student organisations campaigning across the university.