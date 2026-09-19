Kia Carens, Carens Clavis CNG Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs 12.12

Kia has launched factory-fitted CNG variants of the Carens and Carens Clavis MPVs in India, priced from Rs 12.12 lakh and Rs 12.39 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Announced alongside the Sorento's India launch, the CNG models expand Kia's powertrain portfolio and target buyers seeking lower running costs in the seven-seater segment.

Variants, Pricing And Positioning

The Carens CNG is offered exclusively in the Premium (O) trim at Rs 12.12 lakh. The Carens Clavis CNG is available in two trims: HTE at Rs 12.39 lakh and HTE (O) at Rs 13.35 lakh. Both CNG variants carry a Rs 1 lakh premium over their petrol-manual counterparts. For context, the Maruti Ertiga CNG is priced between Rs 10.94 lakh and Rs 12 lakh, the Toyota Rumion CNG at Rs 11.69 lakh, and the Maruti XL6 CNG at Rs 12.61 lakh.

Also Read: 2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Launched With CNG-AMT; Check Mileage

Engine, Transmission And Expected Efficiency

Both CNG models use Kia's 1.5-litre Smartstream naturally aspirated petrol engine, tuned for CNG operation. In CNG mode, the engine produces 96 hp and 123 Nm of torque, down by 19 hp and 21 Nm compared to the petrol version. Power is delivered through a 6-speed manual gearbox; the petrol variants additionally offer clutchless manual (iMT) and dual-clutch automatic (DCT) options, which are not available with CNG.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Swift, Dzire CNG Launched With AMT; Check Prices

Kia has not disclosed an official certified mileage figure for the CNG variants. The CNG system uses a 60-litre tank integrated alongside the existing petrol fuel system, with a fuel-change switch and CNG-specific distance-to-empty logic on the 4.2-inch colour TFT MID.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX Edge Launched In India At Rs 9.39 Lakh

Packaging, Suspension And Brakes

The factory-fitted CNG tank is mounted beneath the boot floor in both models, reducing boot capacity from 216 litres to 116 litres when all three rows are in use. The underbody-mounted spare wheel is retained. To accommodate the additional weight and altered dynamics, Kia says it has retuned the suspension, upgraded the front disc brakes to 16-inch units and fitted R16 wheels. The engine has also been recalibrated for CNG to minimise the impact on drivability.

Apart from these CNG-specific changes, equipment levels remain largely identical to the corresponding petrol variants. With this launch, Kia joins Maruti Suzuki and Toyota in offering factory-fitted CNG powertrains in the seven-seater MPV space, aiming to balance efficiency, practicality and brand positioning.