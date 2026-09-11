Kia Carens, Carens Clavis CNG And Carnival Hybrid Bookings Open

Kia India has opened pre-bookings for the Carens CNG, Carens Clavis CNG and Carnival Limousine Hybrid through its authorised dealer network. The new variants broaden Kia's three-row MPV line-up with factory-fitted CNG and hybrid powertrains, though the company has not yet announced prices or precise launch dates.

Factory-Fitted CNG For Carens MPVs

The Carens CNG and Carens Clavis CNG will use Kia's G1.5 naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. Both will receive a factory-fitted 60-litre CNG tank, moving beyond the dealer-fitted CNG arrangements that were previously available in some locations.

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Kia says the CNG models have been specifically adapted for the new fuel system. Changes include CNG-specific engine calibration, revised suspension tuning, and 16-inch wheels. These revisions are intended to account for the additional weight of the CNG tank and retain predictable driving and braking behaviour.

The MPVs will also get a dedicated CNG fuel-change switch, allowing the driver to select between petrol and CNG operation. A 4.2-inch colour TFT multi-information display will include a CNG Distance-to-Empty, or DTE, function to help drivers monitor the estimated range available on gas.

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Kia has also changed the third-row seat-back frame to improve its recline angle. This is a small but useful update for a three-row MPV, where rear-seat comfort can make a noticeable difference on longer journeys.

Carens And Clavis CNG Variants

The standard Kia Carens CNG will be offered in the Premium (O) G1.5 6MT variant. Kia is also preparing an M-Drive G1.5 6MT version intended for business-to-business and commercial-mobility customers.

The Kia Carens Clavis CNG will be available in HTE and HTE (O) G1.5 6MT trims for private buyers. A Clavis HTM G1.5 6MT variant is also planned, likely targeting fleet and commercial users.

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The CNG additions will sit alongside existing petrol and turbo-diesel options. The Carens Clavis is also offered in all-electric form, giving the model one of the broader powertrain choices among Indian three-row vehicles.

Kia Carnival Hybrid

Kia is also introducing the Carnival Limousine Hybrid in Limousine+ G1.6T HEV 6AT specification. The model will bring a turbo-petrol strong-hybrid powertrain and six-speed automatic transmission to Kia's premium MPV range.

The Carnival Hybrid is expected to receive 18-inch Crystal Cut dual-tone Aero alloy wheels, Active Air Flaps and a Virtual Engine Sound System. Other listed features include a Smart Pure Air Purifier with AQI display, retractable and height-adjustable seatback tables with integrated wireless charging, monotone ambient lighting, cup holders and leatherette door trims.

The hybrid powertrain is likely to appeal to buyers who want the Carnival's spacious, premium MPV format but prefer an electrified petrol alternative to a conventional diesel engine.