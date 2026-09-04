Kia Carens, Carens Clavis CNG Specifications Revealed Ahead Of Launch

Kia has confirmed specifications for factory-fitted CNG versions of the Carens and Carens Clavis MPVs in India. The announcement comes from the brand at the launch of the Sorento SUV in the country. As per the automaker, both models will use the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a 60-litre CNG tank, marking Kia's formal entry into India's factory-fitted CNG vehicle segment. Prices and variant details will be announced later.

Factory-Fitted CNG Kit Confirmed

The Kia Carens and Carens Clavis have previously been available with dealer-fitted CNG kits in select locations. The forthcoming versions, however, will receive a factory-fitted setup developed as part of the vehicles' standard product offering.

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The CNG tank is positioned in the boot and has a capacity of 60 litres. Kia says it has also managed to retain the spare wheel below the vehicle, which is important for a family-oriented MPV.

With the factory integration, buyers will have greater confidence than with an aftermarket installation, since the CNG system, fuel lines, calibration and related components are developed and fitted as part of the production process.

Engine Output

Both CNG MPVs will use a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. When running on CNG, the engine produces 93 hp and 123 Nm of torque. This represents a reduction of 22 hp and 21 Nm compared with the standard petrol version. Such a decline is common in CNG vehicles because compressed natural gas has different combustion characteristics from petrol.

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Kia has not announced an official fuel-efficiency figure yet, but says the engine has been calibrated to maintain usable performance for daily driving. Additionally, the CNG versions are expected to use a six-speed manual gearbox. Kia has not yet confirmed the availability of an automatic transmission for the CNG range.

The company has also made chassis-related changes to account for the added weight of the CNG tank. These include revised suspension tuning and upgraded front disc brakes. The aim is to maintain predictable ride and braking behaviour despite the additional mass carried at the rear.

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Kia Carens Current Powertrain Options

The Kia Carens Clavis is currently sold at a starting price of Rs 11.27 lakh (ex-showroom). The platform already offers multiple seating configurations and a choice of petrol, turbo-petrol, diesel and electric powertrains across the wider line-up. The CNG addition will give buyers another route to lower fuel expenditure.

Kia Carens Clavis CNG: Launch Expectations

The brand has not yet confirmed the launch date. However, the model is expected to arrive before Diwali 2026.