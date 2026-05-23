1,500 km to Ayodhya: Kia Carens Clavis Diesel Manual's Real Mileage Revealed

Mileage continues to be a critical factor for MPV buyers, especially those who frequently travel long distances with family. Kia's Carens Clavis Diesel Manual comes with an ARAI-rated fuel efficiency of 19.53 km/l, but real-world conditions often tell a different story. To find out how it performs off the test cycle, we drove it extensively on a long highway run.

The Carens Clavis covered close to 1,500 km during this test, including a round trip to Ayodhya. Importantly, this was not a light-footed solo drive. The car was fully occupied for most of the journey, with all rows in use and luggage onboard exactly how a family MPV is expected to operate in the real world.

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In mixed driving conditions comprising city traffic, two-lane roads, and highways, the Carens delivered an average fuel efficiency of around 16.5 km/l. Given the vehicle's footprint, passenger load, and diesel manual setup, this figure falls well within expectations. Where the Carens Clavis truly impressed was on the highway. With steady cruising speeds and minimal traffic interruptions, the MPV returned an impressive 23.2 km/l, making it one of the most fuel-efficient vehicles in its segment under such conditions.

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Power comes from Kia's familiar 1.5-litre diesel engine, known for its linear power delivery and strong mid-range torque. The manual transmission is easy to operate and well-suited for long-distance driving. Ride comfort remains a strong point, with the suspension effectively soaking up broken surfaces, while cabin insulation helps keep fatigue at bay over extended hours behind the wheel.

Overall, the Kia Carens Clavis Diesel Manual proves that real-world efficiency can closely match and sometimes exceed manufacturer claims. For families planning frequent highway trips, it combines space, comfort, and fuel economy in a balanced and practical package.