Kia India Posts Best-Ever April Sales, New Seltos Remains Top-Seller

Kia India announced its highest-ever sales for the month of April since inception, with wholesale volumes of 27,286 units, marking a 16% year-on-year growth over 23,623 units sold in April 2025. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Kia India recorded sales of 111,611 units, compared to 99,199 units in the same period last year, registering a 13% growth.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Atul Sood, Senior Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, "Our highest-ever April performance builds on the steady growth we have seen over the past several months. This momentum is being led by the new Kia Seltos, with Sonet and Carens along with Clavis continuing to strengthen our presence across key segments through ongoing enhancements. The expansion of our service network further reflects our focus on improving accessibility and delivering seamless ownership experience to customers."

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The brand states that Kia's wholesale performance was led by the new Seltos, which continues to anchor volumes with strong market acceptance. Its bold design, advanced features and benchmark-setting 5-star BNCAP rating-India's highest-scoring ICE vehicle to date reinforce its positioning as a premium family SUV. Notably, both Seltos and Sonet crossed the 10,000-unit mark during the month, reflecting strong traction across key segments. Sonet remains a key contributor in the compact SUV segment, with enhanced accessibility through automatic transmission options across petrol and diesel variants, including from under Rs 10 lakh, aligned to evolving customer preferences.

Along with this, the Carens line-up strengthens Kia's position in the family mover space, with the Clavis (ICE and EV) adding premium appeal through GT-Line and X-Line trims, electric and panoramic sunroof features, along with a 6-seater layout with captain seats-reflecting Kia's focus on evolving its offerings in line with customer needs. While the 2026 Kia Syros reinforces the brand's overall offerings with its value-led, mass-premium positioning with a more distinctive SUV appeal, wider variant choice, and improved accessibility to automatic transmissions, including diesel AT options.

Keeping in line with its commitment to customer satisfaction beyond the point of sale, Kia India achieved a significant milestone in its after-sales journey with the expansion of its service network with 500 workshops. This milestone reflects the company's focus on enhancing accessibility, reducing service turnaround times, and delivering a seamless ownership experience across the country.

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The brand also achieved a momentous 1.5 million domestic sales milestone in the seven years of its India operations, reflecting the growing trust and connection with customers. Driving the numbers forward, Kia Seltos continues to be the cornerstone of the brand's success, contributing to over 41% of total sales and setting benchmarks in its segment. The Kia Sonet, with a 36% share, has strengthened Kia's reach in the compact SUV space, while the Kia Carens line-up, accounting for 20%, has carved a niche as a versatile family mover. At the premium end, the Kia Carnival reinforces Kia's aspirational positioning.