Honda Cars India Posts 21% YoY Domestic Sales Growth In April'26 With 4,069 Units

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), announced that it recorded total sales of 4,938 units with domestic sales of 4,069 units and exports of 869 units in April 2026. The company had registered total sales of 4,871 units with domestic sales of 3,360 units and exports of 1,511 units during April 2025.

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Sharing his thoughts on the sales performance, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, "The new fiscal year has begun on a positive note for us, with good sales momentum for Amaze, City and Elevate. HCIL has recorded a 21% growth in domestic sales for April 2026. We remain confident of sustaining this growth trajectory in the coming months."

Currently, Honda Cars India has four cars in the market, including Amaze, City, City e:HEV, and the Elevate. However, the brand is planning to expand its Indian portfolio with the launch of the Honda City facelift and the ZR-V in May.

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Honda's upcoming ZR-V will arrive in India as a full CBU import, positioned as the brand's flagship SUV and a strong image-builder in the segment. Expected to be priced between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom), the ZR-V is set to take on premium five-seat SUVs in the market.

Honda 0 Alpha

Also, Honda Cars India commenced the nationwide road testing of its upcoming Honda 0 Alpha electric SUV in March 2026, marking an important step in the company's preparations for its future electric mobility plans in the country. Globally, the vehicle is expected to be introduced in 2026-27, with India and Japan among the primary markets. Honda has confirmed that the SUV will be manufactured in India and exported to select international markets.