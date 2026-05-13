Kia Carens Clavis EV Launched With BaaS Option At Rs 12.84 Lakh

Kia India has announced the launch of Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) finance program for its first 'Made-In-India' electric vehicle, the Kia Carens Clavis EV. The brand states that the plan has been designed to accelerate electric vehicle adoption in India, the initiative aims to make EV ownership significantly more accessible by offering customers greater financial flexibility.

Building on the strong market acceptance of the Carens Clavis EV, Kia India is introducing the BaaS finance program to further democratize EV ownership through flexible dual-loan options. This offering is supported by India's leading financiers including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finserv.

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Under the dual-loan financing structure, separate loan accounts will be created for the chassis and battery, ensuring greater transparency and flexibility in EV ownership. The program offers finance plans where Carens Calvis EV ownership starts from INR 51,520 along with a transparent battery repayment plan of INR 3.3 per kilometer, making the Kia Clavis EV ownership experience more accessible and customer centric.

Commenting on the introduction of the BaaS program Mr. Sunhack Park, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, "At Kia India, sustainability is not limited to introducing electric vehicles, but about creating a complete ecosystem that makes EV adoption easier and more practical for customers. The Battery-as-a-Service model is a strategic step in that direction, enabling customers to experience advanced EV technology with reduced upfront acquisition costs and greater financial flexibility. This initiative aligns with our broader vision of shaping a smarter and more sustainable mobility future for India with our first made-in-India electric vehicle, the Kia Carens Calvis EV."

The financing structure offers flexible tenure options of up to 60 months for the vehicle body and up to 96 months for the battery component, enabling customers to adopt electric mobility with enhanced affordability and reduced financial burden.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Battery Specs

The Kia Carens Clavis EV gets two battery pack options, including a 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh battery. The power unit is mated with a 99Kw and 126Kw output motor that claims to churn out 255 Nm torque. Talking about the range, the 42 kWh battery pack is keen to deliver an ARAI-certified range of 404 km, while the larger battery pack offers an ARAI range of 490 km.

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Kia Carens Clavis EV: Price And Battery Subscription

The Kia Carens Clavis EV's with BaaS model makes EV ownership more affordable with easy finance options starting at Rs 51,520 and battery subscription at Rs 3.3/km. Here are the details you must check out.