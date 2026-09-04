Tata Nexon EV Owner Drives Electric SUV Over Fire On Road: Watch

A video showing a Tata Nexon EV being driven over a patch of fire on a road is circulating online. The footage shows the electric SUV crossing the burning section of road in a rural area with broken roads. Later on, the occupants step out to extinguish embers that had become lodged underneath the car.

What The Video Shows

The clip shows the Nexon EV being driven at speed over flames burning on the road surface. After clearing the affected stretch, the driver and a companion are seen exiting the vehicle and attempting to put out glowing material and embers beneath it. The exact location, date, cause of the fire, and condition of the vehicle after the incident have not been independently confirmed.

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What is clear is that driving any passenger vehicle over open flames is unsafe. It can expose nearby people to danger and damage vital components beneath the car.

Why Driving Over Fire Is Dangerous

A vehicle's underside contains several components that are vulnerable to intense heat. These include brake lines, wiring harnesses, plastic undertrays, tyres, rubber bushes, seals, fuel-system components in conventional vehicles, and high-voltage electrical cables in electric vehicles.

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In an EV such as the Tata Nexon EV, the high-voltage battery pack is mounted low in the vehicle. It is protected by a structural casing, but that does not make it suitable for deliberate exposure to open flames or burning debris. Prolonged or intense heat can damage the battery enclosure, thermal-management components, electrical insulation, sensors, and wiring.

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Tyres can lose structural strength when exposed to high temperatures. Fire can also affect brakes, suspension bushes, underbody coatings and plastic components, potentially causing damage that is not immediately obvious.

Tata Nexon EV

The Tata Nexon EV sold in the video is one of the popular electric SUVs on sale in the country. It comes at a starting price of Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with options for 30 kWh and 45 kWh battery packs. It offers a claimed range of up to 489 km on a single charge.