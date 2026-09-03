Fearing Theft, Mahindra Scorpio Owner Uses Crane To Park SUV On Rooftop: Video

A Mahindra Scorpio owner in Bihar has drawn attention online after using a crane to lift his SUV onto the roof of his house before travelling abroad. According to videos circulating on social media, the owner was concerned about the vehicle's safety while he was away and chose an unconventional way to keep it out of reach. However, the reports could not be independently verified.

What Happened?

The video shows a Mahindra Scorpio Classic being raised by a crane and carefully placed on the rooftop of a residential building. The unusual arrangement has prompted a wide range of reactions online, with many viewers describing it as an inventive, if highly unusual, response to concerns about vehicle theft.

Also Read: New Mahindra BE 6 Owner Blocks Highway For Car Shoot, Police Seize Car: Watch

The owner is reportedly preparing to go overseas for work and did not want to leave the SUV parked at ground level in his absence. Rather than moving it to a paid parking facility or leaving it with a relative, he arranged for machinery to lift the vehicle above the house.

The video does not confirm the exact location in Bihar, the identity of the owner, how long the Scorpio will remain on the roof, or whether permissions were obtained for the lifting operation.

Also Read: Ex-UK PM Boris Johnson Owns Made-in-India Motorcycle; Anand Mahindra Shares Video

Safety Questions

Lifting a vehicle onto a roof involves risks that should not be overlooked. A typical SUV is a heavy object, and a house roof may not have been designed to support the concentrated load of a parked vehicle. The process of lifting it by crane also requires trained operators, appropriate lifting points, and a properly secured area below.

Also Read: 2026 Mitsubishi Pajero: Why It Could Work in India After Eight Years Away

There could also be practical difficulties when the SUV needs to be brought back down. Weather exposure, lack of regular use and access restrictions may affect the vehicle over time. Owners concerned about leaving their vehicles unattended may be better served by secure covered parking, a trusted caretaker, wheel locks, GPS-based tracking, insurance coverage and security cameras.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic

The Scorpio badge remains one of Mahindra's most recognisable SUV names in India. The current Scorpio-N is priced from Rs 13.37 lakh (ex-showroom) depending on the selected variant, engine and drivetrain.

It is offered with a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. The unit develops up to 132 hp of power and 300 Nm in higher specifications. Buyers can choose between six-speed manual and automatic transmissions, with four-wheel drive available on select diesel variants.