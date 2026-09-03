2026 Mitsubishi Pajero: Why It Could Work In India After Eight Years Away

Mitsubishi has brought back the Pajero nameplate after a five-year hiatus in the global market. As for India, the name has been missing for around eight years now. However, the SUV's recent global debut made it one of the most trending topics in the country, with searches jumping by over 5000 per cent on Google. Indians kept on searching for the details of the SUV's launch in the country and pricing. While the launch is still not on the cards, the SUV's size and hardware could have been a good fit for the market.

Familiar Formula For India

The fifth-generation Mitsubishi Pajero is a three-row, seven-seat SUV built on a ladder-frame architecture related to the Triton pickup. It measures 4,920mm long, 1,925mm wide and 1,910mm tall, with a 2,870mm wheelbase. These dimensions put it in the same broad full-size SUV space as the Toyota Fortuner and the previously sold Ford Endeavour.

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This is a segment that has retained strong appeal in India. Buyers who spend Rs 40 lakh and above on an SUV often value a commanding seating position, seven-seat flexibility, a diesel engine, proper four-wheel-drive hardware and the ability to deal with poor roads. The Fortuner has demonstrated that demand exists for an SUV that is as useful for long highway journeys as it is for rough rural roads or weekend off-road use.

The Ford Endeavour built a similar following before it exited India. Its absence left a gap for buyers seeking a premium, body-on-frame SUV that combines road presence with genuine all-terrain capability. The returning Pajero could have been a credible alternative in that space.

Off-Road Capabilities

Unlike many modern premium SUVs that use car-like monocoque platforms, the new Pajero retains body-on-frame construction. Mitsubishi says its high-rigidity ladder frame uses more high-tensile steel than before, while the suspension combines a double-wishbone front arrangement with a newly developed five-link rigid rear axle.

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Power comes from a 2.4-litre turbo-diesel engine producing up to 480Nm of torque. It is paired with a newly developed eight-speed automatic transmission and Mitsubishi's Super Select 4WD-II system. The system provides 2H, 4H, 4HLc and 4LLc modes, allowing the driver to select two-wheel drive, high-range four-wheel drive or low-range settings according to surface conditions.

Mitsubishi's Super All Wheel Control, or S-AWC, integrates the four-wheel-drive system with traction control, stability control, Active Yaw Control and ABS. In theory, this should help the vehicle remain more composed on wet roads, loose surfaces and uneven terrain.

Toyota Fortuner Rival With More Features

The Toyota Fortuner remains a popular option for rugged, premium seven-seat SUVs in India. Its established reliability reputation, wide service reach and strong resale value are substantial advantages. However, the new Pajero appears to offer more standard technology and comfort-oriented equipment than the Fortuner in several areas.

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The higher-spec Pajero gets twin 14.3-inch displays, a 12-speaker Yamaha audio system, tri-zone climate control, heated second-row seats, an acoustic windscreen, double-glazed side windows, a cooled centre console, rear sunshades and USB charging across all three rows. Lower variants use 12.3-inch displays. These features would appeal to buyers who want a more contemporary cabin without giving up traditional SUV toughness.

Pajero's India Legacy

The Pajero is not an unfamiliar name in India. Mitsubishi sold multiple versions here over the years, including the Pajero SFX and later the Pajero Sport. The original Pajero established its reputation worldwide through long-distance rallying and demanding off-road conditions, becoming particularly associated with the Dakar Rally era.

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In India, it developed a smaller but loyal enthusiast following. The model was never a high-volume product, partly because of its pricing and Mitsubishi's limited sales and service footprint. Still, it carried recognition that few discontinued SUVs retain.

Challenge For Mitsubishi

The new Pajero is being built in Thailand and will launch there first, followed by Japan and Australia during Mitsubishi's 2026 financial year. The company then plans a wider expansion to approximately 100 markets from fiscal 2027. India is not on the confirmed list considering the brand's absence in the country.

The 2026 Mitsubishi Pajero may not be heading to India anytime soon, but the public response shows that the segment remains relevant.