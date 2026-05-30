2026 Mitsubishi Pajero Launch Around The Corner, Teaser Out

Mitsubishi has officially confirmed the global return of its legendary off-roader, putting years of speculation to rest with the release of an official teaser for the new 2026 Pajero. The Japanese automaker announced that the iconic SUV will also carry the Montero badge in select markets, a strong indication that North America may be among the regions targeted for this launch.

The upcoming Pajero is built on the ladder-frame platform that underpins the Triton pickup truck. This architecture aligns it more closely with the Pajero Sport rather than the original unibody Pajero. However, Mitsubishi is positioning the new model differently, promising "model-specific development of the cabin and front and rear suspension," along with "outstanding off-road capability" and a "refined and comfortable ride." This language suggests the new Pajero will occupy a more premium position in the market, closer to the original Pajero.

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The teaser image primarily highlights the vehicle's lighting signature, featuring elongated T-shaped LED daytime running lights that frame the Mitsubishi emblem at the centre. The headlight design differs from a model teased in January 2026, though this discrepancy could be attributed to camouflage, different trim levels, or design evolution rather than a completely different vehicle.

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Earlier spy shots reveal an upright, boxy SUV with muscular fenders and proportions that invite direct comparison to the Toyota Land Cruiser, a hallmark of the Pajero's design heritage. Mitsubishi is describing the new model as a "cross-country SUV" and its new flagship, placing it above the unibody Outlander in the brand's lineup.

The official reveal is scheduled for 2026, five years after the previous generation was discontinued. Historically, Mitsubishi sold the Pajero as the Montero in North America, South America, Spain, and the Philippines, giving these markets a strong case for inclusion in the launch plan.

The original Pajero was introduced in 1982 with the goal of combining 4WD off-road performance with passenger car comfort. Over four generations, the model has sold more than 3.25 million units across over 170 countries and secured 12 victories at the Dakar Rally, cementing its legacy as one of the most successful off-roaders in automotive history.