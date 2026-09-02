How Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 And Himalayan 450 Will Coexist

The stage is set for the Royal Enfield Himalayan 440. Scheduled to make its debut on September 4, the motorcycle is expected to mark a new chapter in Royal Enfield's adventure-touring line-up. While enthusiasts have long anticipated a model positioned between the Himalayan 450 and the J-series motorcycles, the Himalayan 440 could appeal to a broader audience looking for a more accessible adventure motorcycle. With the launch just around the corner, here are some of the key reasons why the upcoming Himalayan 440 has caught our attention.

Genes Of OG Himalayan 411:

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 411 is widely regarded as one of the motorcycles that helped popularise adventure touring in India. Introduced in 2016, it offered a simple and affordable alternative to larger, more expensive adventure bikes, powered by a 411cc single-cylinder engine and built around a rugged chassis designed for long-distance travel and rough terrain.

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As rider expectations evolved and demand grew for more performance and technology, Royal Enfield introduced the Sherpa-powered Himalayan 450 and eventually phased out the Himalayan 411.

However, the platform lived on through the Scram 440, which retained the core architecture while featuring a revised engine and crossover styling. Now, with the Himalayan 440, Royal Enfield appears set to revive the spirit of the original bike, combining its focus on simplicity and accessibility with updates aimed at a new generation of adventure riders.

Clear Distinction From Himalayan 450:

While both motorcycles carry the Himalayan name, they target different riders. The Himalayan 450 is powered by a 452cc liquid-cooled engine producing 40 PS and 40 Nm, and comes with modern electronics and a more capable chassis aimed at serious adventure touring. Its higher performance and technology package make it better suited for long-distance travel.

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The upcoming Himalayan 440 is expected to take a simpler approach. Likely powered by Royal Enfield's 443cc air/oil-cooled LS440 single-cylinder engine producing 25.4 bhp and 34 Nm, it focuses on accessibility rather than outright performance. With fewer electronic features and a simpler mechanical package, the Himalayan 440 could offer a more approachable and affordable entry into adventure touring.

Himalayan 440 vs Himalayan 450: Price Factor

Perhaps the biggest factor in the Himalayan 440's appeal could be its pricing. The motorcycle is expected to bridge the gap between the Scram 440 and the Himalayan 450 in Royal Enfield's line-up. While the Himalayan 450 is priced between Rs 3.09 lakh and Rs 3.39 lakh (ex-showroom), the Scram 440 retails from Rs 2.24 lakh to Rs 2.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

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The Himalayan 440 is expected to be positioned below the Himalayan 450, potentially making adventure touring more accessible to a wider audience. If Royal Enfield prices it in the Rs 2.35 lakh to Rs 2.45 lakh (ex-showroom) range, the motorcycle could offer a compelling middle ground.