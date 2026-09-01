Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Spotted Ahead Of Launch; Tripper Navigation Confirmed

Royal Enfield is set to expand its adventure motorcycle portfolio with the launch of the Himalayan 440 on September 4. Ahead of its debut, the motorcycle has started arriving at dealerships, with a recently surfaced image shared on social media providing a closer look at the upcoming model. The dealership sighting confirms several new details about the Himalayan 440, offering a clearer picture of what buyers can expect.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440: What We Know So Far

The Himalayan 440 has been a long time coming for Royal Enfield enthusiasts. The motorcycle is based on the original Himalayan 411 platform, which was discontinued a couple of years ago when the company introduced the all-new Himalayan 450. The older platform, however, lived on in the form of the Scram 440, a more road-focused crossover that debuted with a larger 443 cc engine. Royal Enfield is now set to bring that powertrain back into the adventure segment, with the upcoming Himalayan 440 combining the proven chassis architecture of the original Himalayan with the more powerful 443-cc motor from the Scram 440.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440: Sighting At The Dealership Confirms Tripper Navigation

Pictures circulating on social media suggest that Royal Enfield has begun nationwide dispatches of the upcoming Himalayan 440, with at least one unit spotted at a dealership yard ahead of its launch. While most of the motorcycle remains covered under protective wraps, the image offers a clear view of the rider's cockpit and reveals some notable updates.

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One of the key additions appears to be Royal Enfield's Tripper Navigation system, which has previously been offered on models such as the Hunter 350, Meteor 350, and Classic 350. The system enables smartphone connectivity, allowing riders to access turn-by-turn navigation, receive call and message alerts, and pair their phones for enhanced on-the-go convenience.

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Royal Enfield Himalayan 440: Expected Price

The upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 is expected to slot neatly between the Scram 440 and the Himalayan 450, helping the company address a significant pricing gap in its adventure motorcycle lineup. While the Himalayan 450 is currently priced between Rs 3.09 lakh and Rs 3.39 lakh (ex-showroom), the Scram 440 retails from Rs 2.24 lakh to Rs 2.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

This leaves a sizable space in the market that has largely been occupied by motorcycles such as the KTM 250 Adventure and Triumph Scrambler 400 X. The Himalayan 440 is expected to target buyers looking for a more affordable adventure tourer without stepping up to the Himalayan 450. NDTV AutoMate predicts the new model could be priced between Rs 2.35 lakh and Rs 2.45 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a strong contender in the growing mid-capacity adventure segment.

